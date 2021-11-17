MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turkeys may be hard to come by this Thanksgiving, but the Masters of Meat at Smokey Bones have turkeys and all the sides taken care of with easy Thanksgiving to go turkey bundles. Restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. so guests can pick up their meal hot and ready to serve on Thanksgiving Day or guests can dine in and order from the menu.
The turkey dinner includes a juicy smoked 12-14 lb. turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, and cornbread with pecan butter. The dinner feeds approximately eight people and is currently being offered at a $30 discount for $149. Add a spiral sliced and glazed ham for $89.
"Instead of spending all day cooking, we have your Thanksgiving meal cooked and ready to be picked up hot from our restaurants on Thanksgiving Day," said COO Hal Lawlor. "Our traditional turkey kits feature everything you could want but with Smokey Bones' spin on Thanksgiving favorites, including a turkey made by us, The Masters of Meat."
Availability is limited and customers are encouraged to order ASAP at the new $149. Visit http://www.smokeybones.com to find a location near you. Order the to go turkey bundle via the phone or in person at the restaurant. https://smokeybones.com/specials/holiday-kit/
About Smokey Bones
The 'Masters of Meat,' Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, and good times in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night, and has a full-bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery, and offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.
Smokey Bones persevered successfully through the pandemic and emerged as the leading growth brand in the casual dining sector. In 2020-21, the restaurant outperformed the casual dining industry in comp sales, more than doubled the off-premise business, launched two virtual brands, opened two ghost kitchens, maintained liquidity, experienced record-low turnover, and was certified a Great Place to Work; a stunning set of achievements in any year let alone during a global pandemic that has crippled the restaurant industry. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, Fla., based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit http://www.SmokeyBones.com. Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!
Photos: HERE: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/15kq3qm79jd0pmk/AABfGs1ThHMH0NrANjnm3Njxa?dl=0
B-Roll: HERE: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vggj8fz2sffdz1p/SB%20restaurant%20b-roll.mp4?dl=0
Facebook: HERE: https://www.facebook.com/SmokeyBones
Twitter: @smokeybonesbar
Instagram: @smokeybonesbar
Media Contact
Ellen Weaver Hartman, Smokey Bones, 6783993335, ellen@hartmanpr.com
SOURCE Smokey Bones