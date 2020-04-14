DALLAS, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the heightened focus on immune health around the world, Smoothie King is launching a new flavor to its Immune Builder® Smoothie lineup in a continued effort to help support its guests' immune wellness. The Immune Builder® Veggie Superfood Smoothie will debut on Tuesday, April 14 – joining Smoothie King's original Immune Builder® Smoothie, Mixed Berry.
Made up of non-GMO fruits and vegetables like organic spinach, kale, carrots, bananas and dates, the Immune Builder® Veggie Superfood Smoothie also features an electrolyte blend and apple pineapple juice.
Additionally, the Immune Builder® Veggie Superfood and Mixed Berry Smoothies have Immune Support Enhancer, containing 800 percent of guests' daily vitamin C plus zinc, iron and calcium to support a healthier immune system.
Guests who use their Healthy Rewards App between April 14-16 will also receive $2 off any Immune Builder® Smoothie 20 oz. or larger.
"Supplementing your diet with healthy, vitamin-rich foods is more important than ever, and the Immune Builder® Veggie Superfood Smoothie is purposefully crafted to fulfill that need," said Smoothie King CMO Rebecca Miller. "Our mission is to inspire healthy & active lifestyles, and by introducing the Veggie Superfood, we're supporting our guests' wellness with a nutritious and great-tasting immune-supporting smoothie."
Since March 24, Smoothie King has given away over 170,000 complimentary Immune Support Enhancers to its guests as part of its mission to inspire healthy and active lifestyles. The enhancer, which supports immune health and wellness, is already part of the Immune Builder® Smoothies but can also be added to any Smoothie King blend for free through the Healthy Rewards App.
The Immune Builder® Veggie Superfood Smoothie is available for order on April 14. Smoothie King is open for orders online, through the Healthy Rewards App and for carryout. Drive thru and curbside pickup available at select locations.
For more information on the Immune Builder® Veggie Superfood Smoothie, please visit https://www.smoothieking.com/menu/smoothies or download the Healthy Rewards App available on the App Store and Google Play.
About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.
Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,100 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the smoothie/juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No. 14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com. For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.
