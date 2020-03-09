DALLAS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is so close we can almost taste it! To prep for the warmer weather and festivities it brings, Smoothie King launched Metabolism Boost smoothies – designed to boost metabolism and help control appetite. To celebrate the newest menu addition and kick off summer prep, guests can "float" into Smoothie King on March 10 for a free 20 oz. Metabolism Boost smoothie when they bring in a pool float*.
Metabolism Boost smoothies are made with clean ingredients and come in two flavors – Strawberry Pineapple and Mango Ginger. When combined with a fitness routine, these smoothies help guests boost metabolism and control their appetite with whole, organic veggies, non-GMO fruit and naturally derived caffeine. An excellent source of both fiber and protein, Metabolism Boost smoothies help guests feel fuller and satisfied longer, and when combined with Smoothie King's proprietary Metabolism Boost enhancer, help to accelerate metabolism and calorie burning.
Metabolism Boost smoothies are the newest menu item designed to help guests feel their best for swimsuit season and beyond. Smoothie King is committed to helping guests attain their health and fitness goals through nutritious smoothies complete with whole fruits, organic vegetables and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.
"We know that this time of year is really important to our guests when it comes to focusing on their health and fitness goals," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "So, when developing Metabolism Boost smoothies, we wanted to be sure to offer a new smoothie that helps our guests feel good and achieve their wellness goals without sacrificing flavor and quality ingredients."
For health-conscious guests looking for the perfect meal replacement smoothie to Rule the Day™, Metabolism Boost smoothies are masterfully crafted with nutritious, wholesome ingredients and contain 280 calories and over 17 grams of protein per 20 ounces.
- Smoothie King® Metabolism Boost Strawberry Pineapple: Strawberries, pineapples, protein blend, Gladiator Protein vanilla, fiber, kiwi apple juice blend and Metabolism Boost enhancer
- Smoothie King® Metabolism Boost Mango Ginger: Mangos, organic ginger, banana, organic spinach, protein blend, Gladiator Protein vanilla, fiber, white grape lemon juice blend and Metabolism Boost enhancer
Metabolism Boost smoothies are available in all Smoothie King locations nationwide. For more nutritional and ingredient information or to find a nearby location, please go to www.smoothieking.com.
For those looking to up their health and wellness routine even further, Smoothie King is hosting the 'Change a Meal Challenge' now through April 30 – which challenges guests to change a daily meal with one of its 40+ meal smoothies for a chance to win prizes that encourage an active lifestyle, like free smoothies for a year or a 6-month ClassPass subscription. Guests can enter by downloading the Smoothie King app, creating a Healthy Rewards profile, joining the promotion and using the app with each purchase. With weekly drawings, every smoothie is a chance to win.**
About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.
Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No.14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com. For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.
**NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. / D.C., age 18+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 3/10/20; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 4/30/20. To enter, enter your contact information online at www.smoothieking.com/changeameal and make a purchase using the Smoothie King app or, to enter without purchase visit www.smoothieking.com/changeameal for instructions on how to enter on Twitter or Instagram. Total ARV of all prizes: $3,951. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit www.smoothieking.com/changeameal. Sponsor: Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., 9797 Rombauer Road, Suite 150 Dallas, TX 75019.
Media Contact:
Isabella Karamol Sawyer
Isabella.Sawyer@zenogroup.com