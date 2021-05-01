LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SnackMagic, a build-your-own snack box service, launched during the COVID pandemic to bring people working remotely together, has pledged its support to the 2nd annual #FosterChallenge to help raise $500,000 dollars for the nation's 500,000 foster youth. The new customizable snacking service joins Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind, & Fire, founder of the Music Is Unity Foundation, and Holly Choon Hyang Bachman, Korean adoptee / founder and president of the Mixed Roots Foundation to kick off the POWER OF ONE campaign in May for National Foster Care Month.
The Power of One challenges all Americans to join the #FosterChallenge by donating $1 to benefit a child in the foster care system. SnackMagic has created the #Foster Challenge Snack Box available throughout May and included in VIP ticket offerings for THE POWER OF ONE: HOUR OF UNITY, as part of its contribution. A percentage of all proceeds from SnackMagic sales will be distributed to 20 non-profit foster care organizations to support their work and meet the urgent needs of foster youth across the country. #FosterChallenge contributors can make their $1 donation at http://www.fosterchallenge.org or buy a Snackmagic Box using the promo code fosterchallenge.
"SnackMagic is excited to be involved and support such a great charitable cause," said Shaunak Amin, SnackMagic Co-Founder and CEO. "Helping raise funds to benefit foster children will be incredibly influential in giving kids better lives and we are proud to be a part of this effort."
"Our partnership with SnackMagic is a wonderful way to create a shared experience while raising awareness and funds for children in foster care, especially those aging out of the foster care system," said Philip Bailey, Founder of the Music Is Unity Foundation. Bailey added, "We are pleased that Shaunak and SnackMagic are giving back to the community in such an innovative way."
THE POWER OF ONE: HOUR OF UNITY will be held on Thursday, May 20th at 3pm PST | 5pm CST | 6pm EST to applaud the achievements of foster youth and allow their voices and stories to be heard. All donations will be distributed to 20 non-profit foster care agencies to provide youth with essentials, including shelter, food, technology, and other goods. For more information about the Hour of Unity, to register or donate online, please visit http://www.fosterchallenge.org.
About SnackMagic
SnackMagic is minority owned company based in New York and is the only 100% customizable snack box solution, where gift recipients customize their snack stashes from a menu of over 1,000 gourmet snacks and beverages and have them delivered right to their door. SnackMagic also offers several customization options for your gift to stand out, from including swag inside the individual boxes to branding the outside of the boxes. Setting up orders takes only 2 to 3 minutes and the personalized gifts will make your friends, family, co-workers and virtual conference attendees so happy! For more info, visit snackmagic.com, SnackMagic can also be found on Facebook and Instagram @snackmagic
About the Music Is Unity Foundation
(MIU) MIU is a leading non-profit created by Mr. Bailey to focus on youth aging out of foster care. Since 2007 MIU has provided grants to non-profit, community-based organizations and agencies offering supportive services to the over 23,000 youth who are emancipating from the U.S. Foster Care system each year. For more information about MIU, please visit musicisunity.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram at @musicisunity.
About Mixed Roots Foundation (MRF)
Founded in 2011, MRF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary based in Los Angeles, CA with regional offices in San Francisco, CA, Minneapolis, MN and New York, NY and serves as the first and only national / global multicultural foundation for adoptees and their families representative of the international, domestic, and foster care adoption experience and improves the lives of those touched by adoption and foster care by leveraging philanthropy and grassroots fundraising to support important post-adoption resources including mentoring, DNA testing and unique scholarships/grants for adoptees, foster youth and their families. For more info, please visit mixedrootsfoundation.org, Follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @mixedroots.
