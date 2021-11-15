ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SNAX-Sational Brands' Candy Pop and Cookie Pop introduce two new original flavor profiles for the holiday season -- Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate -- released ahead of #GivingTuesday. The limited edition seasonal flavors are available in 5.25oz size bags and available for purchase at Kroger Co. doors inclusive of Kroger, QFC, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Dillons, King Soopers, Smiths, Ralphs, Roundy's / Mariano's division, plus various other retailers, and on e-comm as of November 15th, 2021 at http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com/collections/shop-all
Kicking off on #GivingTuesday, the annual global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world, SNAX-Sational is thrilled to launch its annual #SnackGiving campaign to raise funds for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF). November 1st - January 31st, it is all about Snackgiving, with a portion of the proceeds of retail sales PLUS ALL proceeds of e-comm sales giving back to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, benefiting their Seacrest Studios within children's hospitals across the United States.
The two new seasonal flavors are inspired by signature holiday treats and desserts - Frosting, Gingerbread Cookies, Peppermint Candies and Hot Chocolate. The indulgent combinations of Iced Gingerbread and Peppermint Hot Chocolate, combined with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop's delicious non-GMO popcorn, makes for the perfect holiday season snack offering to family and friends. AND, it remains guilt-free at only 150 calories per serving.
Cookie Pop and Candy Pop are not only delicious on their own, but make for a perfect addition to elevate your holiday treats and beverages. With dessert creations like White Chocolate Peppermint Candy Pop Bark, Holiday Popcorn Cake Pops and Gingerbread Shortbread Blondie Bars to Spiked Frozen Hot Chocolate and Frozen Ginger Chai Chocolate Shakes, these custom Cookie Pop and Candy Pop recipes will be sure to win over friends and family this season.
Check out the full recipe details here: https://www.cookiepopcandypop.com/pages/recipes
In November 2020, Candy Pop and Cookie Pop unveiled its exciting new relationship with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF), a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. RSF's first initiative is to build broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media.
SNAX-Sational Brands' premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone's favorite things - ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America's cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a "Top 20 Snack of 2020" by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media and celebrities, from Cardi B. to Lance Bass to Robert De Niro to Ashley Greene to Mario Lopez to Cedric the Entertainer.
"We are incredibly grateful to SNAX-Sational Brands for their ongoing support of the foundation and our 11 Seacrest Studios across the country," notes Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO for RSF. "Brands like theirs help in our mission to bring positive and uplifting experiences to young patients and their families while in the hospital, as well as aid in maintaining current studios and looking to build new ones."
"We are so thrilled to launch the two new original holiday flavor profiles and continue supporting the incredible efforts of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, in addition to the Seacrest Studio at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children which is right in our company's backyard. Giving back is a continuous mission of SNAX-Sational Brands and as a family brand we are honored to work with such an incredible nonprofit." - Adam Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer, SNAX-Sational Brands Group
Visit the brand online at http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com and follow on social at @CookiePop_CandyPop to learn more, and follow hashtag #SnackGiving
ABOUT COOKIE POP AND CANDY POP
SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brands, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America's #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop with OREO®, Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!®, Candy Pop made with TWIX®, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with M&M's® Minis, Candy Pop made with Peanut M&M's®, and their latest flavors, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®, and now their two new proprietary original holiday flavors, Candy Pop Peppermint Hot Chocolate and Cookie Pop Iced Gingerbread. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Walmart, Hy-Vee, Sam's Club, Costco, Kroger, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros., the brand continues to debut their latest licensed varieties. Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand's all new website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com
ABOUT THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION
The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF's first initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit http://www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org
Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop @RyanFoundation #GivingTuesday #SnackGiving for continued updates and visit:
http://www.snaxsationalbrands.com | http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com
https://www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.
Sales Inquiries: Chris Orland - chris@snaxsationalbrands.com | Snax-Sational Brands, LLC | O: 407.455 1772
Media Contact
Ali Lasky, The Influence, 7603490807, contact@theinfluence.com
SOURCE Cookie Pop and Candy Pop