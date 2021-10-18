ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SNAX-Sational Brands' premiere popcorn brand, inclusive of Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, debuts its next Candy Pop creation, Candy Pop Popcorn made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®, which first previewed to much buzz at the SWEETS & SNACKS EXPO in June of this year. Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS® popcorn will hit shelves officially mid October 2021, with a first introduction at Walmart stores nationwide.
Just in time for Halloween, the SOUR THEN SWEET® flavor profile will be available to consumers nationwide, first in Walmart, then online, with other retailers such as the Hy-Vee supermarket chain to follow. SOUR PATCH KIDS®, the #1 Sour Confection Brand, has never before debuted in an official savory pairing – a match destined to blow fans away – combining a favorite SOUR THEN SWEET® treat with popcorn, the movie snacking staple. SOUR PATCH KIDS®, owned by Mondelēz International, is a soft and chewy candy with a coating of sour sugar creating a unique SOUR THEN SWEET® experience. Americans will be able to enjoy this new innovation already packaged for them and flavored to perfection.
"This new Candy Pop combination is going to really 'wow' consumers. We are so excited to roll out Candy Pop SOUR PATCH KIDS® to Walmart stores in time for Halloween. We have worked so hard to perfect this new popcorn variety which features a REDBERRY® flavored coating on our signature popcorn topped with authentic SOUR PATCH KIDS® Bitz and finished with a sour sugar sprinkle. The taste is absolutely delicious, exploding with sour, sweet, and savory flavors. It is truly an exciting moment for our brand and the entire team at SNAX-Sational, and we are grateful to Mondelēz International for trusting us with this creation!" - Frank Florio, Creator, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop
"SOUR PATCH KIDS® is thrilled to work with Candy Pop. We know people love to add candy to their popcorn and our fans are going to be excited to try this delicious SOUR THEN SWEET® combination."
SNAX-Sational Brands' premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone's favorite things - ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America's cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a "Top 20 Snack of 2020" by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media and celebrities, from Cardi B. to Lance Bass to Robert De Niro to Joey King to Mario Lopez to Ryan Seacrest.
Additionally, as part of the brands ongoing "Snackgiving" initiative, a portion of proceeds from all sales of SNAX-Sational Brands varieties, inclusive of all Candy Pop bag sales, benefit The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their efforts, most notably, their partnership with Children's Hospitals nationwide, inclusive of the all new Seacrest Studios at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. The new Seacrest Studio makes it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays. Patients also have the ability to call down to the studio via their hospital room phone to engage in events they are watching on their screen, in which their signature daily show "Pop Talk" gave a sneak peek of the new SOUR PATCH KIDS® flavor earlier this month.
SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brands, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America's #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop with OREO®, Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!®, Candy Pop made with TWIX®, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with M&M's® Minis, Candy Pop made with Peanut M&M's®, and their latest flavors, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and introducing Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Walmart, Hy-Vee, Sam's Club, Costco, Kroger, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros., the brand continues to debut their latest licensed varieties. Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand's all new website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com
