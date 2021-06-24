MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Mindful Awards Program announced today that So Good So You, a market leader in the juice shot category, has been selected as the "Shot Product of the Year" winner. The Mindful Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods.
Since 2014, So Good So You has been led by husband-and-wife team Rita Katona and Eric Hall, and offers much more than just your average probiotic shot—each sustainably produced cold-pressed all-organic plant based functional beverage is crafted using nutritious ingredients that are non-GMO, real, and delicious. The best-selling and now Mindful Awards-winning 'So Good So You Ginger Immunity' shot is one of a line of immunity-boosting shots including Immunity Vitamins C & D3, Immunity Elderberry, and Immunity Turmeric, part of the company's ten probiotic shots powered by unique functional ingredients.
So Good So You is led by a female-majority workforce and board of directors committed to progressive practices and corporate sustainability. Its products are available in more than 5,500 stores in 47 states, including Target, Sprouts, Safeway and Publix.
So Good So You's office and manufacturing facility are 100 percent powered by renewable energy and more than 94 percent of its facility waste is diverted away from landfills. Products are bottled in 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic and the company's innovative BtrBtl™ can be recycled the same as a plastic bottle with no negative impact on the recycling stream. But, should it end up in a landfill, BtrBtl's accelerated biodegradation allows for a conversion of the packaging into usable energy, breaking down into water, soil and carbon-based gases.
"With So Good So You, from ideation to execution no detail is overlooked, so you can feel good about what you're drinking, always," said Rita Katona, co-founder, executive chair and chief brand and innovation officer, So Good So You. "We are honored our best-selling Immunity Ginger probiotic shot has been recognized by the Mindful Awards this year and we can't wait for you to see what's next!"
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"Since it began, So Good So You has remained committed to delivering the best products and ensuring the smallest impact possible on the planet," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "We are proud to honor So Good So You as this year's 'Shot Product of the Year' for their innovative packaging, sustainable business practices, and commitment to excellence in everything they do."
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
About So Good So You
So Good So You, a market leader in the juice shot category, makes cold-pressed, all-organic plant-based functional beverages available in more than 5,500 stores in 47 states. The company was founded on the core concept that the products it creates, and the materials it buys and uses are a direct connection to a larger community and purpose. Its mission and values extend far beyond delicious and functional plant-based beverages: So Good So You is a community of passionate humans driven to make a difference, and it believes collectively, we all can make a positive impact on body and planet. For more information, visit sogoodsoyou.com.
