To mark National Ocean Month, Island Brands is partnering with Free Fly and Rheos to contribute to the Crab Bank Steward Program through the Coastal Expeditions Foundation.
CHARLESTON, S.C., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Island Brands USA, a family of super premium beers enjoyed by active, socially conscious consumers, is giving back during National Ocean Month (June) by announcing a new initiative to help protect the habitat of South Carolina's cherished Crab Bank Island.
Island Brands, along with partners Free Fly and Rheos Nautical Eyewear, is sponsoring an awareness campaign to inform kayakers and boaters about Crab Bank's burgeoning bird sanctuary. The campaign advises passersby to not land on Crab Bank and to respect the birds nesting and resting there while hatching eggs and tending to young birds. Along with educational materials and online content, included in the campaign are kayaks that guides and volunteers of the Coastal Expeditions Foundation will use to paddle to Crab Bank to monitor the nesting program from a safe distance. A multi-year effort to restore Crab Bank reached a milestone this past March when nesting birds laid the first eggs on the island in nearly six years.
"We are constantly looking for ways to give back to our local communities and help protect the environment," said Island Brands Director of Philanthropy Meghan Hansen. "The Crab Bank Steward Program, led by the efforts of the Coastal Expeditions Foundation, is a perfect combination of both — a meaningful effort to restore a local treasure that's so important to our beloved Charleston."
Added Karen Monahan, Executive Director of the Coastal Expeditions Foundation: "We are thrilled with this partnership, not only because of the benefits to the sanctuary and the birds, but for the conservation leadership that Island Brands USA, Free Fly, and Rheos Nautical Eyewear are demonstrating."
Jenna Elliot, Co-Owner of Free Fly Apparel, said, "The birds of South Carolina are a vital component to our beautiful living shorelines and local ecosystem. We could not be more thrilled to support a project in our own backyard, The Crab Bank Steward Program, led by the Coastal Expeditions Foundation."
"The lowcountry belongs to all of us, including our bird and animal friends," said Becca Berton, Co-Founder of Rheos Nautical Eyewear. "Part of our mission is to serve as a voice for the water and all who love it, and we're honored to be part of the continued success of this coastal bird sanctuary."
In addition to the Crab Bank initiative, Island Brands supports an array of environmental causes year-round. As part of its commitment to 1% for the Planet, Island Brands gives back at least 1% of its annual sales to global efforts to save the Earth. For more information on Island Brands' environmental efforts, visit islandbrands.com/pages/the-calling. Follow Island Brands on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, and other social media platforms for the latest updates.
ABOUT ISLAND BRANDS USA
Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands is the first company to effectively build and scale a non-craft beer business in the 21st century. Its superpremium, American-made beers are currently available in the Southeastern U.S., with expanding international distribution and fleetwide service across Carnival Cruise Lines. Founded in 2016, today the innovative company has a growing portfolio of clean, top-quality beers that cater to active, socially conscious consumers. Part of the company's mission is to give back in meaningful ways, including pledging a portion of its annual sales to environmental charities through 1% For The Planet. Island Brands is proudly American-owned, and its products are always all-natural, GMO-free, and contain zero artificial flavors. For more information, visit islandbrandsusa.com.
ABOUT THE COASTAL EXPEDITIONS FOUNDATION
Founded in 2018, The Coastal Expeditions Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, has the mission to ensure that experiences with wildlife and the habitats we all share are accessible for all, and to provide opportunities to channel our collective passion for the environment into preserving and visiting these ecosystems for generations to come. They do this through their three program pillars: education, community service, and habitat and wildlife conservation. They facilitate and fund educational, personal and direct access experiences, service community conservation initiatives through in-kind support, fundraising and coalition development, and secure funds for specific habitat preservation projects.
ABOUT RHEOS NAUTICAL EYEWEAR
Founded by a husband-and-wife team out of Charleston, S.C., Rheos Nautical Eyewear designs floating sunglasses using featherlight frame material and signature Nylon Optic lenses. Since selling out the first two floating styles in 2016, Rheos has evolved into a collection of high-performance and stylish eyewear built for the water. Every detail of their selection of shades was designed for water activities, addressing the needs of fishermen, boaters, beachgoers and all other water-loving sportsmen and women. Rheos is available for purchase in more than 700 stores nationwide, as well as online at rheosgear.com.
ABOUT FREE FLY APPAREL
Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Free Fly Apparel is a family-owned company that stands for comfort and freedom. Founded in 2011 with the mission to overcome a big problem: Outdoor performance apparel was too complicated and too uncomfortable. After years of researching fabric blends, Free Fly landed on natural bamboo apparel, offering both butter-soft comfort and performance for long days in the sun. Free Fly believes that life's best moments are spent outside doing the things you love, so they have made it their mission to empower your most comfortable life outdoors. A vital part of the company's mission is to give back to our community through conservation efforts; protecting the land and waterways we play in. For more information, visit freeflyapparel.com.
