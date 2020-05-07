GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life, announced today that it has been named a DiversityInc Hall of Fame company. This is the 12th year Sodexo has been recognized as a top diversity leader by DiversityInc. During the first ever virtual event, DiversityInc, the producers of the gold standard in the U.S. for ranking companies for diversity, equity and inclusion, announced this year's Hall of Fame companies.
The DiversityInc Hall of Fame list recognizes companies that are driven, based on company-submitted data, in six key areas to include leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy. Sodexo has also been ranked among DiversityInc 2020 Top 50 Speciality Lists using the same criteria. It ranked second as a Top Company for Supplier Diversity and ranked fifth as a Top Company for People with Disabilities.
"Diversity, equity and inclusion are an intrinsic part of the fabric that Sodexo continues to weave for a better tomorrow," said Gerri Mason Hall, Chief Diversity and Sustainability Officer, Sodexo Americas. "We remain focused on efforts that address disparities in the workplace and communities in which we serve. Our efforts to foster a culture of belonging for employees continues to be a significant enabler that enhances engagement, collaboration, and business growth. We are honored to be named as a DiversityInc Hall of Fame company recognizing these efforts."
More than 1,350 attendees logged on to find out what sets the DiversityInc Hall of Fame (HoF) companies above all others in the competition. The Hall of Fame is made up of companies that have ranked #1 on DiversityInc's annual Top 50 Companies list since 2012. Among Sodexo in this year's Hall of Fame is AT&T, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Kaiser Permanente, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and PwC.
"DiversityInc'c recognition of Sodexo's commitment to diversity and inclusion is a testament to the hard work and focus of our teams, year after year," said Sarosh Mistry, Region Chair, Sodexo North America. "While the spirit of inclusion is inherent in the work we do, it still requires a tremendous amount of work to ensure that spirit manifests daily in every action all our employees take."
Sodexo's commitment to diversity and inclusion has been consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. In January, Sodexo was recognized on Bloomberg's 2020 Gender Equality Index and FORTUNE'S 2019 list of the World's Most Admired Companies.
To view the entire Top 50 list and specialty lists, visit http://www.diversityinc.com/top50 or follow the conversation at #DITop50.
About DiversityInc
The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity management initiatives. The 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a Disability:IN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.
About Sodexo North America
Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
Contact: Madison Brennan, Sodexo, Inc., Madison.Brennan@sodexo.com