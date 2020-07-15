GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life announced today that it has been named for the sixth year in a row as one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the Disability Equality Index (DEI) – a joint initiative between the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN to recognize organizations who promote diversity and disability inclusion in the workplace. Sodexo received a score of 100 percent and was a top scorer among 247 other businesses.
"Leveraging the strengths of our diverse workforce, including people with disabilities, is key to our success and part of our global strategy," said Gerri Mason Hall, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer, Sodexo Americas. "We are proud to be named as one of the 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion' and commit to continuing our work in this space. Inclusion never stops!"
The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a prominent benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and America's top 200 revenue grossing law firms (Am Law 200) to gauge their level of disability workplace inclusion against competitors. Corporations are scored on a scale of 0 to 100- 100 representing the most inclusive workplaces. The 2020 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations (Non-Weighted)
Sodexo's commitment to diversity and inclusion has been consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. In January, Sodexo was recognized on Bloomberg's 2020 Gender Equality Index and FORTUNE'S 2019 list of the World's Most Admired Companies. More recently Sodexo has been named #2 for gender balance within its governing bodies on the SBF 120 French stock market index.
About the Disability Equality Index®
The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.
About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)
AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.
About Disability:IN®
Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 220 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 30 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: www.disabilityin.org.
About Sodexo North America
Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
