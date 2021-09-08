COUNTRYSIDE, Ill., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sokol Custom Food Ingredients, a family-owned company that has been developing custom food formulations for 125 years, announced a new partnership with Sunkist Growers, Inc. The partnership includes development and production of a complete line of better-for-you Sunkist branded dressings and sauces in a variety of vibrant and fruit-driven flavors. Created to complement everything from salads to tacos, dipping sauces and more, the range will include gluten-free and nut-free offerings with no GMOs or high fructose corn syrup.
"We are thrilled to partner with Sunkist on this new line of delicious and nutritious sauces and dressings," said Paul Noble, Executive Vice President, Sokol. "This is the first time they have licensed products within the sauces and dressings category, and we couldn't be happier they are working with our team. Sauces and dressings are an excellent pairing for our two companies, allowing us to bring together Sunkist's brand of the highest quality citrus ingredients with Sokol's co-manufacturing and development strengths. We look forward to continuing our partnership and can't wait to see this inspired line of great-tasting, clean and healthy dressings and sauces hit store shelves. We anticipate products will be available nationwide by early 2022."
"Industry trends indicate that interest in overall wellness continues to be on the rise, and that more people have learned how to create healthy meals at home this past year," adds Mark Madden, Vice President, Marketing and Global Licensing at Sunkist. "These trends have informed us as we look for new ways to educate consumers on the many nutritional benefits of citrus, and inspire them to incorporate fresh ingredients in their meals and snacks. It was great to collaborate with our partners at Sokol and create this new line of dressings and sauces that will bring vibrant flavor to our consumers' homemade creations."
Sokol offers customers complete turnkey co-manufacturing solutions that ensure high-quality, consistent products. Services can include ingredient sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, inventory control, and shipping. They offer a variety of packaging sizes and can also accommodate any need for Kosher, Halal, gluten-free, organic and non-GMO manufacturing.
About Sokol Custom Food Ingredients
Sokol Custom Food Ingredients is a family-owned company that has been developing custom food formulations for retail, industrial and foodservice industries worldwide for 125 years. Through a century of evolution and adaptation, Sokol, along with an impressive portfolio of retail and private label products such as Solo Foods retail brand, has evolved into a multifaceted food company focused on long-lasting strategic partnerships. Sokol's team of formulation experts, quality ingredients, optimized production process, packaging solutions and dedicated customer service team give customers a unique experience and the ability to tap into current market trends and get to market quickly.
About Sunkist Growers, Inc.
Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for thousands of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.sunkist.com. Sunkist is a registered trademark of Sunkist Growers, Inc., USA 2021
