WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After being held virtually in 2020, the 2021 SOME Illuminating Possibility Gala returns as an in-person event on November 13th at 6:00 pm at the historic National Building Museum. SOME, an interfaith, community-based service organization that serves DC neighbors experiencing homelessness and poverty, holds an annual gala to celebrate the successes of its work, the triumphs of its clients, and the recipients of SOME's highest honor, The Father Horace McKenna Humanitarian Award. Proceeds from the Gala will benefit SOME's programs, including its job training program, residential substance use disorder treatment program, and affordable housing with supportive services.
Each year SOME honors an extraordinary community leader with The Father Horace McKenna Humanitarian Award. As befits an award bearing the name of SOME's Founder, Fr. Horace McKenna, the awardees demonstrate extraordinary service and compassion as well as commitment to furthering SOME's mission. Past awardees include Bob and Pat Schieffer, Bill Conway, and in 2020, Fr. John Adams, SOME's President Emeritus. This year McKenna Award recipients will be Bob and Eveline Roberts. Bob is Chairman and CEO of Roberts Oxygen Company, Inc., a Maryland-based distributor of compressed industrial, medical and specialty gases, cryogenic gases and equipment, welding equipment and supplies, that serves 9 states. "Bob and Eveline have been steadfast supporters of SOME for 35 years," said Ralph Boyd, SOME President and CEO. "SOME is honored to recognize their compassion and deep commitment to helping the most vulnerable members of our community."
SOME's 2021 Gala will be chaired by Katherine Lugar, CEO of the American Beverage Association and will feature both live and silent auctions. The silent auction will be co-chaired by Alisha White, COO of the AMC Institute, and Patrick Cleary, President and CEO of the NAPEO. All Gala attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of Gala. Per the DC mask mandate, masks are required inside the museum except while eating or drinking. About Roberts Oxygen
Roberts Oxygen Company, Inc., was founded by the Roberts family in Rockville, Maryland in 1966 as a local distributor of compressed gases and welding supplies. Since then they have expanded their capabilities and service to meet and or exceed the needs of its customers. Providing compressed industrial and medical gases, specialty gases and equipment, welding equipment and consumables, as well as technical support services. They are committed to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction, with 54 locations serving 9 states. Learn more at robertsoxygen.com.
About SOME
SOME provides material aid and comfort to our vulnerable neighbors in the District, helping them break the cycle of poverty and homelessness through programs and services that save lives, improve lives and help transform lives of individuals and families, their communities and the systems and structures that affect them. Learn more at some.org.
Media Contact
Caitlin Orth, SOME (So Others Might Eat), +1 2027504421, dmccorvey@some.org
SOURCE SOME (So Others Might Eat)