South Mountain Creamery hosts raffle to raise money for local homeless students
MIDDLETOWN, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Mountain Creamery, a thriving farmer-owned and operated creamery known for its home delivery services, donated $4,950 to SHIP (Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership) of Frederick County. Funds were raised through a raffle for South Mountain Creamery customers, with items donated by friends, family, and customers.
The raffle ended at South Mountain Creamery's annual Spring Festival on their family farm in Middletown, MD on April 30, 2022. Attendees at the festival were able to purchase raffle tickets throughout the day, and winners were announced during the event.
SHIP of Frederick County, "works to reduce barriers to academic attainment for youth experiencing homelessness by connecting them to community, resources, and youth-centric programming, while advocating for equality in the systems that serve young people."
"Quite simply, we exist because there are students in our community that need our help," the SHIP Frederick website states. "They live in every city, town, and district in Frederick County. In the school year 2019-20, homeless students were found in 61 out of the 66 schools in the Frederick County Public School System (FCPS). This issue cuts across all grades and all ethnicities. The numbers continue to grow each school year."
"This generous donation will give more students access to stable housing, medical care, mental health counseling, and reliable transportation support," said Melissa Muntz, Executive Director, SHIP. "Our team is incredibly grateful for the difference South Mountain Creamery is making in the lives of students. In just a few days, 28 high school seniors experiencing homelessness will be graduating on time. This work would not be possible without the support and contributions of our local partners."
South Mountain Creamery is passionate about the communities they serve and improving the quality of life of those who live there.
"Our community supports us in everything we do, so we're always looking for ways to give back," said Tony Brusco, Co-Owner, CEO, South Mountain Creamery. "There's a lot of children who really benefit from the work of SHIP, and we are happy to support them."
South Mountain Creamery is Maryland's first on-the-farm dairy processing plant starting operation in 2001. They own and farm roughly 3,000 acres in Frederick County where they milk around 600 dairy cows including Holstein and Jersey breeds. The main farm milks the cows 50 feet from the processing plant where the milk is minimally processed and bottled or made into ice cream, yogurt, and butter. Milk can be in glass bottles ready for customers 12 hours after coming from the milking parlor. South Mountain Creamery welcomes the public to see their operation first hand with an open milking parlor and tours around the farm. This is an exciting time for the local dairy as it comes alongside more new ventures. South Mountain Creamery, though expanding, remains loyal to its mission of providing locally and sustainably sourced food to the community. The second generation, Tony & Abby (Sowers) Brusco and Ben & Kate Sowers, now own and run the operation, although you can often find three generations at work on the farm. Ben and Kate Sowers were also one of four couples in the country to be named National Outstanding Young Farmers for 2019. South Mountain Creamery provides a home delivery service consisting of an online farmers market that delivers to nearly 10,000 customers in a 35,000 square mile area stretching most of Maryland, DC, Northern Virginia, and parts of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. You can also find South Mountain Creamery products in over 800 stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
