NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Areas of Fog Early This Morning... Areas of fog, with visibilities of one half mile or less at times, have developed across the region, especially in areas that saw downpours on Tuesday. Areas of for could persist until mid morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution for rapidly changing visibilities. Allow extra time to reach your destination, and if you encounter fog, reduce speed and increase following distance with the vehicle in front of you.