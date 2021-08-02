NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty coffee shops market size is expected to increase by USD 80.78 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the specialty coffee shops market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of coffee.
Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by type (Independent coffee shops and Chain coffee shops) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The new promotional strategies by vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the specialty coffee shops market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The specialty coffee shops market covers the following areas:
Specialty Coffee Shops Market Sizing
Specialty Coffee Shops Market Forecast
Specialty Coffee Shops Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.
- Caffe Nero Group Ltd.
- Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
- Costa Ltd.
- Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.
- McDonald's Corp.
- MTY Food Group Inc.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Starbucks Corp.
- and Whitbread Plc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.
- Caffe Nero Group Ltd.
- Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
- Costa Ltd.
- Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.
- McDonald's Corp.
- MTY Food Group, Inc.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
- Starbucks Corp.
- Whitbread Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
