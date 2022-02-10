NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 28% of the growth will originate from APAC for the specialty food ingredients market. China and Japan are the key markets for specialty food ingredients market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the disposable income of consumers and rise in population in countries like India and China will facilitate the specialty food ingredients market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Consumers in this region are health-conscious, owing to the rising rates of obesity and other diseases. This creates a demand for specialty food ingredients like vitamins, minerals, proteins, and dietary supplement ingredients that help in the prevention of multiple health issues. The consumption of overall specialty food ingredients will grow at a constant and moderate pace during the forecast period. Vendors need to focus on innovation and research to enhance the functionality and purposes of these ingredients and to increase the growth rate of the market at large. According to Technavio, the specialty food ingredients market estimates a market value of USD 41.36 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.60%.
Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Demand for specialty food ingredients in food processing industries to drive growth
The key factors driving the global specialty food ingredients market growth is the demand for specialty food ingredients in the food processing industries. With the rise in demand for convenience, ready-to-eat, and packaged foods, the demand for specialty food ingredients has also increased. While specialty food ingredients like preservatives and enzymes are used to increase the shelf life of food products, ingredients like color, flavors, starches, and others constitute the basic requirements for preparing processed food products. Yeast and other microbial cultures are highly used in the preparation of bakery products. The food processing industry is expanding owing to several factors like better economic conditions, an increase in demand for convenience foods, and others. Such factors are expected to boost the demand for specialty food ingredients across different application segments, which will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.
Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment
This market research report segments the specialty food ingredients market by Product (Nutraceutical Ingredients, Flavors, Specialty starches, Acidulants, and Others), Application (Bakery and confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and condiments, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The specialty food ingredients market share growth by the nutraceutical ingredients segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for nutraceutical ingredients from a number of end-user industries, particularly food and beverage, owing to their health benefits, which aid in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of several chronic diseases such as obesity, cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes will facilitate the growth in this segment.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
