DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Acidulant, Colors, Flavors, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, F&B Starter Culture, Preservatives, Functional Food Ingredients, Specialty Starches, Sugar Substitutes), Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global specialty food ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 148.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 196.2 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The rise of the UK's organized retail sector has triggered the demand for packaged and ready-to-eat meals
The UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia are among the established markets for food acidulants in Europe. The increase in concerns regarding food preservation and the functional benefits offered by acidulants to preserve food for a prolonged period are the key factors that are projected to support the market growth in Europe.
The use of acidulants, such as lactic acid, is approved as an 'extra' safety tool to reduce and trace microbial contamination on bovine carcasses by the European commission is projected to support the usage of such food acidulants. The increase in demand for convenience food products due to the busier lifestyle in European countries is the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the acidulants market in the region.
An increase in population, a rise in demand for convenience food products, and a surge in disposable income are the key driving factors for the growth of dairy industry
Dairy products include milk-based products such as butter, cheese, flavored milk, and yogurt. This market is a potential growth sector for natural food flavors. Flavors enhance the taste of dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, and flavored milk. Antioxidant-rich berries, super-powders, teas, medicinal mushrooms, and components with healthy fats are among the popular flavors. The production of pure organic dairy products is now possible due to natural and certified organic flavors. Certified flavors play an important role in dairy products.
However, the stabilities of certified flavors during their application are where the challenge lies for manufacturers. The dairy industry is also seeing an increase in the demand for functional additives and clean-label flavors. This was always well-known, but the pandemic has made it much more so. Many people want to buy clean-label items that are free of artificial flavors and colorings.
The growth of the dairy industry and increasing awareness about the quality of bakery, processed food and dairy products drive the demand for food emulsifiers in the region
Brazil and Argentina are the major markets for food emulsifiers in South America, due to the increasing consumption of bakery and dairy products and export opportunities, particularly in the rapidly growing European market. The increase in the production of dairy products in Brazil, due to the increasing middle-class population, has led to a surge in demand for improved quality food.
The rising demand for food emulsifiers in Argentina is attributable to the rising disposable income, increasing awareness about better-quality products, and high demand for healthy foods in the country. Increasing demand for packaged and processed food in Argentina drives the food emulsifiers market in the country. The market in Rest of South America is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years as countries are witnessing a growing base of food processing units for the production of various food products, including bakery, confectionery, and dairy products.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Food Ingredients Market
4.2 Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Major Regional Submarkets (At a Distributor Level)
4.3 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Type
4.4 Flavors Market, by Origin
4.5 Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in Demand for Fortified Food Owing to Rising Health Awareness
5.2.1.1.1 Demand for Functional Food Ingredients Owing to Increase in Instances and Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases
5.2.1.1.2 Consumer Awareness of Micronutrient Deficiencies
5.2.1.1.2.1 Malnutrition Across the Regions
5.2.1.1.3 Partnerships Between Key Players to Address Nutritional Deficiencies to Drive the Demand for Functional Ingredients in Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preferences for Food & Beverages
5.2.1.2.1 Shift Toward Plant-Based Ingredients and Plant-Based Proteins
5.2.1.2.2 Demand for Natural, Organic, and Clean Label Products
5.2.1.2.3 Increase in Inclination Toward Premium and Branded Products
5.2.1.3 Increase in Government Support in Major Economies
5.2.1.3.1 Mandates on Food Fortification by Government Organizations
5.2.1.4 Consumer Demand for Nutrition and Taste Convergence
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Availability of Raw Materials
5.2.2.1.1 Limited Raw Material Availability due to Seasonal Changes
5.2.2.2 Use of Artificial/Synthetic Ingredients in Various Applications Resulting in Health Hazards
5.2.2.3 Increase in Instances of Allergies and Intolerances Related to Few Ingredients
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Number of End-use Applications
5.2.3.1.1 Synergy Between the Ingredients Owing to Multifunctional Attributes
5.2.3.1.2 Increase in Consumption of Processed Food
5.2.3.1.3 Rapidly Growing Beverage and Functional Drinks Sales
5.2.3.2 Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Ingredient Industry
5.2.3.2.1 Use of Encapsulation Technology
5.2.3.3 Emerging Economies to Present High-Growth Opportunities due to Growing Food Processing Investments
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in Regulations Pertaining to Various Ingredients
5.2.4.2 Consumer Inclination Toward Natural Ingredients to Create Challenges for the Growth of Synthetic Ingredients
5.2.4.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.4.4 Growth in Pressure on Global Resources and a Need to Tap New Raw Materials
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain
6.3 Supply Chain
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Market Ecosystem & Supply Chain Analysis
6.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.8 Pricing Analysis: Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Type
6.9 Trade Analysis
6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.11 Case Studies Analysis
7 Key Regulations
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Regulations in North America
7.3 Regulations in Europe
7.4 Regulations in Asia and Australia & New Zealand
7.5 Codex Alimentarius
8 Acidulants Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Application
8.3 By Region
9 Colors Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 By Origin
9.3 By Application
9.4 By Region
10 Food Flavors Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 By Origin
10.3 By Application
10.4 By Region
11 Enzymes Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 By Application
11.3 By Region
12 Emulsifiers Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 By Type
12.3 By Application
12.4 By Region
13 F&B Starter Cultures Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 By Application
13.3 By Region
14 Preservatives Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 By Source
14.3 By Application
14.4 By Region
15 Functional Food Ingredients Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 By Type
15.3 By Application
15.4 By Region
16 Specialty Starch Market
16.1 Introduction
16.2 By Type
16.3 By Application
16.4 By Region
17 Sugar Substitutes Market
17.1 Introduction
17.2 By Type
17.3 By Application
17.4 By Region
18 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Distribution Channel
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Distributors
18.3 Manufacturers
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Overview
19.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
19.3 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players
19.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
19.4.1 Stars
19.4.2 Emerging Leaders
19.4.3 Pervasive Players
19.4.4 Participants
19.5 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
19.5.1 Progressive Companies
19.5.2 Starting Blocks
19.5.3 Responsive Companies
19.5.4 Dynamic Companies
19.6 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
19.6.1 Product Launches
19.6.2 Deals
19.6.3 Others
20 Company Profiles
20.1 Key Players
20.1.1 Cargill, Incorporated
20.1.2 ADM
20.1.3 DSM
20.1.4 Kerry Group
20.1.5 DuPont
20.1.6 Givaudan
20.1.7 Ingredion
20.1.8 Sensient Technologies Corporation
20.1.9 Tate & Lyle
20.1.10 Chr. Hansen
20.2 Start-Ups/SME Profiles
20.2.1 Amano Enzymes
20.2.2 Biocatalysts
20.2.3 Enzyme Supplies
20.2.4 Omega Protein
20.2.5 Amco Protein
20.2.6 Axiom Foods
20.2.7 Nutriati
20.2.8 FDL Ltd.
20.2.9 Crespel & Deiters
20.2.10 Aminola
21 Appendix
