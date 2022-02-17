FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spicely Organics®, the better-for-you spice company, today announced it donated more than $60K in spices to the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank in 2021. Spicely Organics' 2021 donation brings its five-year total to more than $200K donated to local food banks and underscores the brand's long-held pledge to support its community.
As part of Spicely Organics' category-leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items, the brand also notably pledges on its packaging to donate 0.25% of sales to charities.
"Since founding Spicely Organics nearly two decades ago, the most important aspect of our commitment to nourish families with the purest spices the world offers is to give back to the community where we work and live. I am pleased to continue to help feed the local community with our annual donation, particularly during these unprecedented times," Spicely Organics founder and CEO, Bijan Chansari said.
About Spicely Organics
Spicely Organics®, established in 2002 and based in Fremont, California, is the better-for-you spice company. With a category leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified), clean ingredients, and allergen-free facilities in the USA, Spicely Organics is passionate about nurturing your family with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment.
For more information about Spicely Organics visit: http://www.spicely.com
Media Contact:
Jason Prziborowski, (510) 279-1706 x1032
Media Contact
Jason Prziborowski, Spicely Organics, +1 510-279-1706 Ext: 1032, jason@spicely.com
SOURCE Spicely Organics