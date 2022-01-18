FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spicely Organics®, the better-for-you spice company, today announced its four eating trends that will drive spice category growth in 2022. The combination of continued at-home eating, seeking out better-for-you and alternative ingredients, while reducing others, are driving the acceleration of conscious eating in the United States. That acceleration will drive spice category growth in 2022 and beyond.
1. At-home eating is here to stay. Consumers sourced a record 86% of meals from home during 2020, and it's unlikely to shift anytime soon due to the increase in at-home culinary engagement and investment in housewares and appliances (NPD Group, 2021).
2. Organic and clean ingredients leading better-for-you trends. Organic food sales in the U.S. reached a new high (Organic Trade Association), and the top reason consumers stated for buying organic is the perception of being safer for them and their families. In addition to organic, 54% of consumers want clean ingredients in their food (International Food Information Council 2021 Food & Health Survey).
3. Health perception, better taste, and availability driving plant-based foods. More than half (52%) of U.S. consumers are eating more plant-based foods and they believe it makes them feel healthier. The growth is driven by better-tasting and more widely available products (Nielsen IQ, 2021).
4. Reducing sugar and sodium are top priorities. 50% of consumers are trying to reduce sugar in their diets and 36% are trying to reduce sodium intake (NPD Group, 2021).
"Spicely Organics is eager to continue the nearly two decades long commitment to nourish families with the purest spices the world offers while these conscious eating trends continue to come to life across the U.S. We are pleased that our product portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items along with our new product pipeline will help meet the consumer demand we expect to see, particularly during these unprecedented times," Spicely Organics founder and CEO, Bijan Chansari said.
About Spicely Organics
Spicely Organics®, established in 2002 and based in Fremont, California, is the better-for-you spice company. With a category leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified), clean ingredients, and allergen-free facilities in the USA, Spicely Organics is passionate about nurturing your family with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment.
For more information about Spicely Organics visit: http://www.spicely.com
