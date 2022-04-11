By adding Vegan Certification, Spicely Organics advances its position as the better-for-you spice company.

FREMONT, Calif., April 11, 2022  Spicely Organics®, the better-for-you spice company, today announced it has applied for independent third party vegan certification – a significant advancement of its already industry-leading quality program. The brand's certifications will include: Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, OU Kosher, and Vegan.

With a category-leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items, Spicely Organics has long relied on independent third-party verification as part of its commitment to product quality. This change represents further proof of Spicely Organics' already high-quality ingredients as well as its longstanding commitment to continually push industry boundaries.

"Since founding the company nearly two decades ago, my commitment to quality has driven us to invest in independent third-party certifications across the portfolio to build trust with our consumers," Spicely Organics® founder and CEO Bijan Chansari said. "Spicely Organics is proud to make this investment to become vegan certified and continue to cement consumer trust in our brand."

Spicely Organics is a major direct importer of organic spices, searching the globe for authentic spices that meet its rigorous taste profile, and then producing everything at their gluten-free facility in Fremont, California.

"We firmly believe this investment to upgrade our category-leading portfolio of third-party certified items is the right thing to do," Spicely Organics® General Manager Chris Cole said. "Not only does this investment positively differentiate Spicely Organics from others in this space, but this upgrade brings additional value and peace of mind to our consumers."

About Spicely Organics

Spicely Organics®, established in 2002 and based in Fremont, California, is the better-for-you spice company. With a category leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified), clean ingredients, and gluten-free facilities in the USA, Spicely Organics is passionate about nurturing your family with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment.

For more information about Spicely Organics visit: http://www.spicely.com

Media Contact:

Jason Prziborowski, (510) 279-1706 x1032

jason@spicely.com

Media Contact

Jason Prziborowski, Spicely Organics, 1 5102791706 Ext: 1032, jason@spicely.com

 

SOURCE Spicely Organics

