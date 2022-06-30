New 20,000+ Square Foot Fremont Facility to be SQF Certified this Fall

FREMONT, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- https://www.spicely.com/ Spicely Organics®, the better-for-you spice company, today announced it is seeking Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certification for its new 20,000+ square foot facility in Fremont this Fall. The facility is located at 3241 Darby Common in Fremont.

SQF Certification is a major achievement for the company that has long relied on third-party verification as a way to demonstrate its already high-quality ingredients. SQF is the leading global food safety and quality certification and management system.

With a category-leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, BeVeg Vegan Certified, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified), SQF Certification is the natural step for Spicely Organics to redefine industry bounds for quality.

"Since founding Spicely Organics nearly two decades ago, my commitment to quality has led us to build critical trust with our consumers," Spicely Organics® founder and CEO Bijan Chansari said. "We are proud to invest in SQF certification to bring value and peace of mind to our consumers."

About Spicely Organics

Spicely Organics®, established in 2002 and based in Fremont, California, is the better-for-you spice company. With a category leading portfolio of 240+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, BeVeg Vegan Certified, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified), clean ingredients, and gluten-free facilities in the USA, Spicely Organics is passionate about nurturing your family with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment.

For more information about Spicely Organics visit: http://www.spicely.com

Media Contact:

Jason Prziborowski, (510) 279-1706 x1032

jason@spicely.com

