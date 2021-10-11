FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spicely Organics, a leading manufacturer of high-quality organic spices today announced it now verifies suppliers' tests for heavy metals and pesticides with independent third-party lab tests in the U.S. – a significant upgrade to its industry-leading quality program.
With a category-leading portfolio of 230+ third-party certified items, Spicely Organics has long relied on third-party verification as part of its commitment to product quality. This change represents further proof of Spicely Organics' already high-quality ingredients as well as its longstanding commitment to continually push industry boundaries.
"Since founding the company nearly two decades ago, my commitment to quality led us to invest in independent third-party certifications across the portfolio to build trust with our consumers," Spicely Organics® founder and CEO Bijan Chansari said. "Spicely Organics® is proud to make this additional investment to our quality program and continue to cement consumer trust in our brand."
Spicely Organics is a major direct importer of organic spices, searching the globe for authentic spices that meet their rigorous taste profile, and then producing everything at their allergen-free facility in Fremont, California.
"We firmly believe this investment to upgrade our quality program is the right thing to do," Spicely Organics® General Manager Chris Cole said. "Not only does this investment represent a key differentiator for Spicely Organics®, but this innovation brings value and peace of mind to our consumers."
About Spicely Organics
Spicely Organics®, established in 2002 and based in Fremont, California, is the leader in the better-for-you segment of the spice category. With a category leading portfolio of 230+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified) and allergen-free facilities in the USA, Spicely Organics is passionate about nurturing your family with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment.
For more information about Spicely Organics visit: http://www.spicely.com
