MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spirits Miami announces their recommendation of Latin Spice Premium Gin as the best cocktail gin for the Miami 2021 holiday season. Monica Ortis of Spirits Miami says the newly released Latin Spice Gin is already a Miami bartender favorite this holiday season. Winning enthusiastic approval from the finest bartenders in Miami as the best gin for holiday cocktails. She says, "Latin Spice Gin brings a Latin twist to the classic gin cocktails like a gin and tonic, martini or negroni". Perfect holiday flavors of pink peppercorn, sweet orange, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. A sweet yet intense aroma, the flavor profile blooms into a balanced and distinctive experience. Gift a little holiday spice to a simple gin and tonic or an artful holiday cocktail to the gin lover in your life.
The beauty on the outside reflects the beauty on the inside. A great gin is a work of art, and the object that contains it must be a masterpiece. The iconic Latin Gin bottle is an artistic sculpture drawing inspiration from Latin Art Nouveau and Latin Art Deco. Making Latin Spice Premium Gin the perfect holiday gift for the home bar.
The original four Latin Gin expressions are a collection curated for both traditional gin drinkers and the modern gin drinker. Made in Italy with botanicals sources from both Latin European and Latin American countries each expresses a unique character and mystique. Drinking neat or mixing a cocktail when the mood or occasion arises everyone can join the gin celebration.
