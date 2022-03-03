ANAHEIM, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- #SpainFoodTechNation prepares for this year's Expo West trade show that will explore the future of the $300 billion natural and organic industry. Several Spanish brands–that exemplify Spain's most developed, innovative and high-quality products across different food chain categories–will take over the Spanish Pavillion at the Anaheim Convention Center from Thursday (10th) to Saturday (12th).
Expo West is the largest natural and organic products event in the United States held annually where leading retailers, innovative exhibitors, pioneering sponsors and changemaking industry partners gather to discover the latest industry trends. The Spanish Pavillion will educate attendees on how Spain is disrupting the industry and revolutionizing the approach to healthy living with the latest technological advancement in nutrition and innovation. Five premium brands will be present to educate attendees on the region's strive to distribute high quality and healthier products:
1. Camoco Foods produces organic sugar specialty products made from natural sugars and fruit concentrates at top of the line facilities for artisan, food and non-food industry products.
2. Cubiq Foods S.L developed Go!Drop®, an emulsion of vegetable oil and water with healthy fat that lowers the overall caloric content by reducing the saturated fats and total fat content in processed foods such as meats.
3. Milola Gluten-Free SL offers a selection of gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian cookies made from whole grains such as sorghum, millet, teff, rice, buckwheat and almond meal.
4. Soria Natural S.A, a company that has mastered new therapeutic alternatives made from plants, will highlight Spain's shift towards natural solutions, vitamins and supplements for better health.
5. Aceites Garcia De la Cruz SL boasts 150 years of success and crafts 100% organic, extra virgin olive oil with the utmost respect for the land by utilizing sustainable practices and advanced agricultural techniques, including monitored drip irrigation and fertilization methods.
Spain's food industry is booming with more than 30,000 companies in food transformation, 50 specialized universities, 20 cutting-edge technological centers, and 407 Foodtech startups. Foodtech refers to all economic factors associated with innovation in the food industry, ranging from food production to food consumption. Spain has one of the most prolific ecosystems in the industry and is paving the way through various initiatives (see this year's Foodtech report).
"The report reveals the international potential of #SpainFoodTechNation across the different initiatives that have been developed throughout the last year," says María Peña Chief Executive Officer of ICEX Spain Export and Investment. "The Foodtech sector within the food chain in Spain is consistent with the power of our Food Industry, which has broken export records in the increasingly competitive market".
In the past year there was a significant increase in investment in both domestic and foreign funds specialized in the ecosystem and firm commitment of the Spanish Administration to promote innovation in the food system through the Next Generation Funds. Spain is the fourth largest agri-food power in Europe and tenth in the world with top quality products in the agri-food sector across international markets. #SpainFoodTechNation is tackling the sustainability concerns of the meat industry with the wave of alternative protein, which is gaining traction in the market with meat alternatives as one of the fastest-growing categories.
This year, there will be more than 2,000 participating exhibitors exploring trends in the natural foods community as they return to the first in-person industry event following COVID-19. The event will include 8 halls, a natural and speciality foods arena and a fresh ideas organic marketplace for a robust lineup of events and exhibitors.
