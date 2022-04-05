Award Winning Palazzo di Varignana tantalizes your table with a burst of flavors: 2022 collection of luxury extra virgin olive oils now available
ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate the good season with the healthy and precious extra virgin olive oils of Palazzo di Varignana, winner of the Condè Nast 2022 Best Immersive Experience Award! The stunning beauty of this palatial villa nestled in the Bolognese hills is captured in the flavors and aromas of five outstanding new extra virgin olive oils, a result of the 2021/2022 harvest now available on the American market. Three rare monocultivars - Claterna, Vargnano, and Stiffonte - two blends - Blue and Green – and four fun flavored tins are now available to delight palates with great complexity, aromatic, and gustatory balance. Discover this family of excellent products, a love story with nature and an expression of the Km0/Slow Food approach.
Founded in 2013, the estate of Palazzo di Varignana lunched in 2015 an integrated hospitality and agronomic project encompassing the largest olive grove in Emilia-Romagna, spread over 150 hectares of mystical landscape and crowned by a luxury spa resort. Ancient native cultivars, distinctive of the Bologna province, were brought back to life, nurturing a collection of EVOOs that has been so far awarded with the most important international awards in the olive oil industry, including the Three Leaves, the Two Leaves, the Two Red Leaves by Gambero Rosso, the Gold Award at the New York Olive Oil Competition, and the Gold Prize at the Japan Olive Oil Prize.
A cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, the EVOO produced at Palazzo di Varignana stands out for its nutritional values. Annamaria Acquaviva, Health Coach at the Resort division explains: "What makes our oil truly special is its wide range of micro-components and antioxidant molecules, which originates from rigorous procedures and the choice of the right degree of ripeness for harvesting the olives. In fact, this process takes place within the shortest possible time frame, reaching the mill within six hours, where the cold-pressed olives, without physical or chemical treatments, provide a more intense and aromatic oil, very pure, with excellent organoleptic qualities and very low acidity."
The bottles are as exquisite as their content and feature Roman mosaic fragments discovered on premises during renovation.
All the varieties of Palazzo di Varignana olive oils can be purchased online in the e-commerce section of their website (https://palazzovarignana.us/ or the Italian website http://www.palazzodivarignana.com). Indulge with Palazzo di Varignana: the ultimate affordable luxury for your table.
The monovarietals: Claterna, Vargnano and Stiffonte
Monocultivar oils are made from a single variety of olives: each cultivar expresses its own identity, which translates into a different oil every season, like a palette composed of various shades of green, with olfactory tones ranging from medium fruitiness to intense.
Claterna: the monocultivar from Ghiacciola
Obtained exclusively with olives of the Ghiacciola cultivar, this type is one of the most representative native varieties of Emilia-Romagna. The olive trees of this cultivar provide limited productions but retain a particular quality; the result is a captivating oil, able to best express the uniqueness of the territory. The strong olfactory imprint immediately imprints within the nose; the intense freshness of green olives with hints of chicory, grass, and citrus notes. On the palate it continues with a complexity of balsamic herbs on which a well-structured bitterness is soon inserted, closing a decisive spiciness of notable persistence.
Vargnano: the monocultivar from Nostrana di Brisighella
This product is obtained exclusively from the Nostrana cultivar. The olives are harvested while still green, which allows the cultivar to best express its characteristics. The oil has a pale green color, the fruity taste is intense, with broad herbaceous fragrances of green apple, rhubarb leaf, and tomato; on the palate, it highlights the aromatic breadth, and closes an elegant spicy green olive.
Stiffonte: WINNER OF THE 2022 NYIOOC Award -- the monocultivar of Correggiolo
Correggiolo, an ancient cultivar of Tuscan origin, has long since found a favorable environment for its cultivation in the Emilia-Romagna hills. It is a fruity that recalls the green olive, and on the palate it maintains a good balance of fresh vegetable notes, in which the artichoke and fresh almond stand out, with well-balanced bitterness and spiciness at the end.
