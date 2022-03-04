Andie - owner of Thai Kitchen

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis Restaurant Review announced the recipient of Restaurateur of the Year Award – 2022 to Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, a.ka. Andie.

Thai Kitchen is a popular Thai restaurant chain in the St. Louis region. Andie owns three of the four locations, while her brother and sister-in-law own the fourth location in Florissant, Missouri.

All four locations have award-winning online customer reviews, which was a significant contributing factor in choosing Andie.

The announcement was published on St. Louis Restaurant Review and STL.News.

They are located in the following communities:

Florissant, MO

O'Fallon, MO

St. Charles, MO

Wentzville, MO

All locations offer online ordering, delivery (third-party delivery companies), and dine-in.

Thai Kitchen offers authentic Thai cuisines to the St. Louis region using the best Thai ingredients imported from Thailand. Most of the staff are from Thailand enhancing the experience of visiting a Thai Kitchen location.

