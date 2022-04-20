Cutting-edge process for drying which allows more nutrient retention in production of company's whole food-based nutritional supplements.
PALMYRA, Wis., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard Process®, a leading whole food-based nutritional supplement company based in Palmyra, Wis., broke ground on April 6, 2022, to mark the start of construction on a 10,000 square foot complex connected to its existing Juice Process Building on their certified organic farm. The expansion will be home to a new dryer that uses the gentlest method possible to dehydrate juice pressed from whole foods while preserving precious nutrients.
"This investment is just one example of how Standard Process is staying on top of state-of-the-art technologies that result in the best possible products for our customers," explained Standard Process President and CEO, Charlie DuBois. "We've remained at the forefront of the nutritional supplement industry for over 90 years, and we're committed to maintaining that standard."
According to Brandon Metzger, PhD, Director of Technical and Product Development for Standard Process, nutrient retention is key. "We take pride in the company's organic farm and using those nutrient-rich crops in our products. From planting to harvesting, our goal is to maximize nutrient density, and this new drying process will help us maintain our quality standards," he said.
"From seed to supplement, the dryer will bring the whole process of growing, harvesting, juicing and drying into a single operation at the farm," added Metzger. "This improvement in infrastructure will reduce oxidation that occurs with longer mixing times and will eliminate transportation to the main plant — increasing efficiency."
A project of this magnitude does not happen overnight. In fact, Standard Process' project team began researching dryer technology back in 2014. As they prepared to undergo one of the biggest changes to their process since the plant was built in 1988, the company took care in selecting Oliver Construction out of Oconomowoc, Wis., to head up the project construction.
Construction of the new building is expected to be completed by November 2022 with the new dryer ready for the 2023 crop season.
About Standard Process Inc.
Standard Process is a family-owned, third-generation company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company's certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives through whole food-based nutrition. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility. For more information about Standard Process and to find a health care professional who sells Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.
