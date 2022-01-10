WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Cypress Partners announced it has been awarded an 8(a) contract award to support the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Equity Commission. Under the contract, Star Cypress Partners will work with the Commission to identify and make recommendations on actions the USDA can take to advance equity within the department and throughout its programs.
"It is an honor to partner with the USDA and the Biden-Harris Administration in working toward its goal of advancing equity across the Department, " said Heidi Jackson Everett, Star Cypress Partners' President & CEO. "This work is in direct alignment with our company's purpose and values to improve outcomes for underserved communities and to transform large and influential organizations such as the USDA – an organization that touches the lives of every American."
"This contract award underscores Star Cypress Partners' commitment to create solutions with senior executives while engaging important stakeholders throughout the process. We look forward to working with the USDA and the communities it serves. Our company is proud to be part of these transformational efforts," she said.
The USDA Equity Commission and its Subcommittee on Agriculture were established on October 14, 2021, by the Secretary of Agriculture in accordance with section 1006(a)(3) of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (the ARP Act) and the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). The ARP Act directs the Agriculture Secretary to create a commission to advise the department in ''address[ing] historical discrimination and disparities in the agriculture sector'' and "to address racial equity issues within USDA and its programs.''
In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America's food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit http://www.usda.gov.
About Star Cypress Partners
Star Cypress Partners is a minority-owned, woman-owned, veteran-owned management consultancy that provides organizational solutions to improve work for people. We work with government, non-profit, and private sector organizations to design and activate pathways for change. Through a focus on people and organizational development, we help clients navigate through complex systems and challenges to move forward in the pursuit of progress and a higher purpose. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, Star Cypress Partners' capabilities focus on addressing our nation's greatest challenges to include: defense health; education; the future of work and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG); and organizational and leadership development. Visit http://www.starcypresspartners.com.
