GLASGOW, United Kingdom, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The UK's only dedicated cold chain conference is taking place at the East of England Arena on 7 and 8 September 2021, and Star Refrigeration will be travelling to the show in Peterborough to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Star will be exhibiting at stand C20, where refrigeration engineering experts will be able to advise of how to reduce energy consumption, cut green house gas emissions and showcase its range of carbon dioxide and low charge ammonia chillers and freezers. Star will also be launching a free app to allow TCS&D owners and operators to benchmark their energy consumption – The Specific Energy Consumption Calculator (SEC).
Dr Rob Lamb, Group Sales and Marketing Director of Star Refrigeration, said, "It's really exciting to be able to prepare for a large scale industry event following so many digital conferences during the pandemic. The TCS&D Show is always one the most notable dates in the diary, and this year we're delighted to be launching our SEC calculator app to help temperature controlled storage businesses benchmark their energy usage against best practice guidelines across the UK and Europe."
"The app was develop to include the latest research on energy performance 'Best Practice' for cold and chill stores by our Group Managing Director Dr Andy Pearson. Due to the volume of enquiries, we have developed a specific app to allow cold chain businesses see the data for themselves, by comparing and benchmarking their energy consumption to industry standards".
Star's theme for the event is The Safe Road to Net Zero Temperature Controlled Storage, a concept which the energy consumption calculation app aims to assist with. The free app is one device in the energy reduction toolbox aiming to support end users further down the path to net zero. By measuring the cold store's performance, users can accurately assess opportunities for improvement which will ultimately drive down energy usage and the costs associated with it.
Dr Lamb added, "Output from the SEC Calculator app helps businesses carry out an initial assessment of how improvements to existing equipment or investment in new systems can reduce energy usage and cut running costs".
The TCS&D Show is also host to a line-up of industry speakers in its conference programme, including representatives from Star. Presentations will demonstrate how a focus on hardware performance, proactive aftercare and software analysis can reduce refrigeration related environmental impact and help businesses exceed their Climate Change Agreement (CCA) targets.
To find out more about Star's SEC tool and how it can help temperature control businesses, visit stand 20 at the TCS&D Show. To find out more about the show and book tickets, go to https://www.tcsdshow.com/
For more information about Star's natural refrigerant solutions and award-winning Ethos monitoring software, go to https://www.star-ref.co.uk/home-page/products/
