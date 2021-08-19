Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Oswalt, seen pitching here for the Houston Astros, is opening a top-of-the-line steakhouse in Starkville, Mississippi with his restaurant group.

Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Oswalt, seen pitching here for the Houston Astros, is opening a top-of-the-line steakhouse in Starkville, Mississippi with his restaurant group.

 By 44 Prime

STARKVILLE, Miss., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new restaurant is opening on August 20th in Starkville, Mississippi who's ownership group has Hall of Famer Roy Oswalt involved. The new restaurant is called 44 Prime (44 being Oswalt's former Major League Baseball number) and will boast a bevy of high-end steakhouse eats.

"I've always wanted to open a top-notch steak place, and this is the perfect spot," says Oswalt, "and I know how to pick my spots," he adds with a laugh.

The menu starts with appetizers, such as, a Seafood Tower, Tuna Tartare, Calamari and New York Strip Beef Carpaccio. There are also prime steakhouse staples like, Lobster Bisque, Chopped Salad and Wedge Salad. 44 Prime is all about red meat with USDA Prime popular cuts served. There is a filet, New York strip, porterhouse and ribeye. And if you're looking for something other than beef, there are seafood selections, as well.

44 Prime opens Friday in the old King's Craft Butcher space located at 211 S Jackson Street Suite B, Starkville, MS 39759. Construction began in the mid-summer and the restaurant was able to open before football season begins.

The space is around 4000 square feet, and 44 Prime employs 50 people.

Reservations recommended and can be booked on Open Table.

211 S Jackson Street Suite B, Starkville, MS 39759

https://44prime.com/

(662) 268-8512

SOURCE 44 Prime

