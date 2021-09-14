TIGARD, Ore., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stash Tea is steeping with excitement to announce that four beloved Stash Tea flavors are now available at Target.com, as well as select Target locations. Can you guess which flavors? We'll give you a mint…oh, we meant hint… Without further a-brew, here are the 4 flavors hitting Target's shelves.
- Lemon Ginger
- Double Bergamot Earl Grey
- Moroccan Mint
- Spice Dragon Red Chai
Lemon Ginger: Pucker up and prepare for a bite. That's what you'll experience with this combination of tart lemon and the sharp warmth of ginger. Brighten your mood and awaken your taste buds with this bold and uplifting blend.
Double Bergamot Earl Grey: Can't get enough Earl Grey? Stash raised the stakes and added even more bergamot oil, sourced straight from the sunny orchards of Calabria, Italy. You won't find a tea with a bolder, more citrusy flavor than the Double Bergamot Earl Grey.
Moroccan Mint: Delicious hot or iced, this tea is a refreshing mint oasis that you'll be glad you ventured into. Wonderful plain or enjoyed with a customary spoonful of sugar, as inspired by Morocco's sweet mint tea.
Spice Dragon Red Chai: The warm, spicy flavors of this blend will help you embody the power of the dragon to take on the day. Made with smooth-drinking rooibos from South Africa, this is a caffeine-free spin on the classic chai.
For a full list of store locations where Stash Tea is sold, please visit: https://bit.ly/3jFaUKs.
ABOUT STASH TEA:
Stash was founded in Portland, Oregon in 1972 by two hippies seeking a tea euphoria. Since then, Stash Tea's mission has been to surprise and delight your taste buds with best-in-class ingredients and diverse flavors that brew bold and bright. With over 150 different teas to choose from, you're sure to find your next favorite!
Stash Tea is a certified B Corp, making a public commitment to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. We are part of a global community redefining success as balancing profit and purpose, acting in the best interest of our people, our partnerships and our planet. Please visit https://www.stashtea.com to purchase and/or for more information.
Media Contact
Adrienne Lenhoff, Buzzphoria Public Relations for Stash Tea, 248-366-0388, pr@buzzphoria.com
SOURCE Stash Tea