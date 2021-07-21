TIGARD, Ore., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stash Tea has brewed up an assortment of tea-infused tas-tea alcoholic and non-alcoholic chilled libations sure to help you cool down on hot summer nights and steamy summer days. Take a moment and chillax on the chaise with one of these tea-infused summer quencher recipes:
Stash Tea's Summer Quencher Recipes:
Mango Passionfruit Hard Seltzer -
If there was one alcoholic beverage that could sum up this past year, it's probably the hard seltzer. We added our own delicious tea-infused twist using our Mango Passionfruit Herbal Tea to create the Stash Tea Hard Seltzer recipe. It's tropical paradise-in-a-cup. The steps are easy to follow and the summer-y outcome is one that can impress even the biggest cocktail connoisseur person in your friend group. Click here for easy this delicious, easy-to-follow recipe: Mango Passionfruit Hard Seltzer
Chai and Orange Mocktail:
The warming spices in our Double Spice Chai combine with citrusy orange in this tas-tea chai tea mocktail recipe to create an unforgettable drink. This drink tastes a little bit like fall, thanks to the spices in our Double Spice Chai like cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon; but it also tastes a little bit like spring, thanks to the bright citrusy flavors. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings, so you'll have enough to share if you're feeling generous. Click here for the recipe: Chai and Orange Mocktail created for Stash Tea by Veronica Hendrix. Veronica is a Los Angeles-based journalist, cooking coach, recipe developer, Food Network finalist, and podcaster.
Regent Punch:
We love all tea cocktails. But this one was created specifically for those moments when you want to treat yourself like royalty. While there is some disparity on the exact ingredients that were originally used to create this recipe, it is widely believed that this simple punch recipe was a favorite of Regent Prince George August Frederic (later to be known as King George VI, late husband of the current Queen Mother). Regent Prince George was known to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in his early years, so if you want to live like an indulgent royal for a moment, give this green tea cocktail a try. Click here for the recipe: Regent Punch
Pom Raspberry Iced Tea Cocktail:
When it comes to summer refreshment, nothing hits the spot like a fruity flavored, sweet iced tea cocktail! The tart berry flavors mixed with sweet tea and rum make for a thirst-quenching delight. What can we say...our fruity cocktail recipe is a must-try! This rum and raspberry tea recipe is easy to follow, easy to make, and even easier to drink. Click here for the recipe: Pom Raspberry Iced Tea Cocktail
Shaken Mango Passionfruit Tea Soda:
When it comes to enjoying drinks during a beachy holiday, our tropical Mango Passionfruit tea is right there with you, ready for the good times. Refreshingly sweet and fruity, this tea soda recipe comes together quickly so you can move on to more important things. Like sitting under the shade and just chillin'. Click here for the recipe: Shaken Mango Passionfruit Tea Soda
ABOUT STASH TEA:
Whoever said that tea is quiet, predictable, and tame, has not tried Stash Tea...yet. The company was created in Portland, Oregon in 1972 with the mission of seeking the taste of a "tea euphoria." At Stash, we love combining flavors in ways no one has before. Even "normal" flavors have some kind of weird or wonderful twist. But we don't stop there. We love to innovate, explore and experience tea to its fullest. In the past, tea was a tool for rebellion and sparked wars. Now it's become a source of quiet and comfort. But not to us. To us, tea is an opportunity both to excite the senses and to surprise your taste buds.
Stash Tea's mission has been to brew the boredom out of the world, with best-in-class ingredients and diverse flavors that delight the senses, surprise your taste buds, and brew up brighter and true-to-name. We are bringing back tea as a cultural catalyst. Because our diversity and boldness should not only be in our cup, but in our minds, our community, and our society. We want to empower and nurture a better tomorrow, where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed. To become the rebels and rulers of their own lives. Are we crazy? A little bit. But that's how all the best things start. STASH. A little bag of crazy
In 2017, Stash Tea became a Certified B Corp, reaffirming our values and commitment to conduct business as a force for good. In fact, every element that steeps in your cup of Stash Tea, including the teabag and string, is Non-GMO Project Verified and compostable. Please visit https://www.stashtea.com to purchase and/or for more information.
