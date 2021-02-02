TIGARD, Ore., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you celebrate Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day, or any variation of Cupid Day, Stash Tea has brewed up a tea-licious assortment of gift, recipe, and activity ideas that you (and your significant other) will love.
Flowers are a lovely gift to receive, but you can't enjoy them for very long. This year, think outside the tea box and shop our Flower Tea Collection for a creative alternative to traditional Valentine's Day gifts. These "flowers" don't just smell wonderful but taste delicious and bold too. Preview some of our top floral teas below:
- Breakfast in Paris: Earl Grey with Lavender and Vanilla
- Jasmine Blossom: Green Tea scented with jasmine blossoms
- Dragon Phoenix Pearl Jasmine (loose): The finest downy green leaves are hand-rolled into small spheres and scented with fragrant jasmine blossoms.
- Portland Blend (loose): Blend of rich black teas, chocolaty cocoa nibs, the flavor of fresh raspberries, and visually accented with beautiful blue cornflower and rose petals for a V-Day treat that will really impress.
If your sweetheart prefers sweets to flowers, try some of our popular brews from the Dessert Tea Collection. These zero-calorie teas will satisfy unruly cravings without feeling like you overindulged. Take a peek at some of our dessert teas below:
- Chocolate Mint: Our smooth oolong tea pairs beautifully with natural chocolate and Pacific Northwest peppermint.
- Creme Brulee (loose): Right black teas combine with the natural flavor of toasty caramel for a rich blend.
- Jamaican Butter Rum: We combined fine black teas with natural Jamaican rum flavor, vanilla, and natural salted caramel flavor. Try this one with a splash of milk and a teaspoon of sugar.
Shopping for a unique gift this Valentine's Day? If your Valentine is a tea drinker, check out these special gifts and special collections of tea available on stashtea.com:
This is the perfect gift for that Valentine who is always on the go. The lovely floral design complements this sturdy double-walled borosilicate glass. And can we talk about the natural bamboo lid? Chic. $25
If your Valentine has good taste (obviously they do, if they're into you), then this pink and gold tea press will wow them. Perfect for the person who likes to take life one cup of tea at a time, this petite mini gold tea press holds 12 ounces and is made with borosilicate glass and stainless steel. $19
Keep your loved ones cozy with this cottagecore-style stoneware mug. This red speckled mug is hand-crafted by skilled artisans. Made using an organic reactive glaze, the speckled appearance is created from the reaction of the clay and glazes to the fire in the kiln rendering each piece subtly unique. Bonus: it's dishwasher and microwave safe. $15
Make your lovers' tea time just a little more beautiful with this gorgeous tea canister. Not only will it keep your loose leaf tea fresh, but it will also be a wonderful addition to your tea time ritual. The design features metallic gold or silver designs on beautifully colored Wazome paper from Japan. $10
Simply adorable. Don't forget to pair this romantic gold infuser with your SO's (significant other) favorite loose leaf from our flower tea collection. Or make them a decadent cuppa with one of our loose leaf dessert teas. $7
Choose your love's favorite color or go with pink or red to color coordinate with the holiday. This special teapot will hold two cups and features a dripless spout and convenient strainer holes at the base of the spout. $13
Simple, yet refined. This version of our classic and sturdy stoneware teapot holds up to 6 cups of your favorite Stash tea. It features an English-style dripless spout, generously sized strainer holes, and a round shape that is perfect for swirling; this teapot is destined to become their go-to. - $18
STASH Tea's Tas-Tea Valentine's Recipes and V-Day Activities:
Start Valentine's Day off with a tea-infused breakfast in bed, steeped with love.
- Cook up these easy, fluffy, tea-licious, honey-sweetened Earl Grey Tea Vanilla Waffles that are crispy on the outside but oh so fluffy on the inside.
- Does your SO love pancakes AND cereal? Combine cinnamony, sweet chai flavors with adorable mini pancakes, and maple syrup to make this tas-tea Double Spice Chai Mini Pancake Cereal. It's basically all the best breakfast comfort foods rolled into one and made mini (A.K.A. adorable).
Dream of whisking or being whisked away for a romantic interlude in Paris? Bring Paris to your V-Day brunch in bed with black tea infused glazed Lavender Scones with Breakfast in Paris.
Heat things up even further with one of our hot tea-infused latte recipes sure to please any palate or choose from over 150 tea varieties that we're sure you and your SO will love.
Celebrate with your SO into the evening with these tea-rrific activities and recipes:
- Start the night off by creating cocktails together. Try this indulging, tas-tea recipe for Chai Spice Rum cocktails.
- Next, sip your drinks as you partake in an activity like taking this Enneagram personality quiz linked on our website. Find out what tea is best suited for your personality type and understand your person a little better.
- The perfect end to your Valentine's Day calls for a sweet treat. We have many recipes for tea-infused sweets on our website. One delicious option is this Berry Almond Galette with Asian Pear Harmony Tea-Infused Cream.
