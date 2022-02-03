TIGARD, Ore., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you celebrate Valentine's, Galentine's or some other variation of Cupid's Day of Love, Stash Tea has provided you with the perfect tea for you and your Valentine. Brew up the perfect cup and watch the stars align with Astrolo-Tea: Tea for your Zodiac Sign.
With over 150 different teas to choose from ranging from loose teas to tea bags, Stash looked at its varieties of bold rich blends and flavors, evaluating ingredients, spices, types of tea, and the amount of caffeine or lack thereof when lovingly matching the perfect tea for each unique sign.
Without further a-brew, we introduce Stash's Astrolo-Teas for Your Zodiac Sign:
Aries - March 21 - April 20: Fire Sign
If you're an Aries, Ginger Fire Chai will align with your spitfire tendencies. It's spicy and bold, just like you. The yerba mate gives you a kick of caffeine, helping you maintain your unstoppable enthusiasm.
Taurus - April 21 - May 20: Earth Sign
Stable, anchored, and stubborn, we know Taurus will take their tea how they like their life: completely pleasant although maybe a little bit predictable. This is why we made sure that the tea for this sign offers an indulgent twist. Enter Double Bergamot Earl Grey. It's traditional enough for your stubborn ways, but with twice the amount of ultra-fine bergamot, since you are notoriously indulgent.
Gemini - May 21 - June 21 – Air Sign
Just like the twin or "two-faced" Geminis, our Pomegranate Raspberry with Matcha has dueling flavors that end up combining to make something fun and lively, just like you. You believe that variety is what makes life flavorful, and we couldn't agree more. That's why we picked this tea for you, since it has all the variety you need in one cup.
Cancer - June 22 - July 22: Water Sign
Chocolate Mint is the perfect tea for Cancer. This blend is a cozy feel-good tea that also offers a kick of caffeine to help you deal with all your feels. And if you find yourself inexplicably dedicated to this tea (so typical of you), that's okay. Even though it tastes like a rich dessert it won't give you a sugar hangover; in fact, it doesn't even have any calories.
Leo - July 23 - August 22: Fire Sign
If we know Leos, we know that they'll want something to talk about, something that others haven't tried yet. But on the other hand, they probably need something to help them chill out a bit. Breakfast in Paris is the perfect blend of caffeination and chill; this satisfying take on Earl Grey includes vanilla and lavender ingredients, which should help you with the chill part.
Virgo - 23 - September 22: Earth Sign
As a health-conscious and continuously over-thinking Virgo, you can rest easy when you choose Golden Turmeric Chai. You've probably already researched the widely-known health benefits of turmeric and ginger. But combine that with the rest of the warming, non-caffeinated ingredients and you have a beverage that will help even a virgo sun, virgo rising, virgo moon, type of virgo. It's that good.
Libra - September 23 - October 22: Air Sign
We know that Libras are always searching for that perfect balance to life, but even if you can't find it in life, at least you'll be able to find it in your mug. Brew up our Asian Pear Harmony for a balancing blend of green tea and bold, juicy pear flavors. Balance is what this tea does best.
Scorpio - October 23 - November 22: Water Sign
You're already intense enough as it is, Scorpio, so let's not add any caffeine to your day. Instead, we suggest an herbal tea that's bold enough to match your passion, but simultaneously offers a moment of pure enjoyment with bright, striking flavors. That's why we suggest Wild Raspberry Hibiscus herbal tea for you.
Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21: Fire Sign
As a Sagittarius, we know you're unafraid of exploring new things and always interested in adventures. Our Spice Dragon Red Chai is the perfect combo of spice and sweet to take with you on your solo escapades, or whatever other exploit that you're currently setting your sights on.
Capricorn - December 22 - January 20: Earth Sign
Ambitious, relentless Capricorn. While we'd like to suggest something that would calm you down and make you take a moment to sit back and take a load off, we know you wouldn't go for that. So sip on our Ginger Peach with Matcha for a boost of energy from the green tea to aid you in your mission for total and complete world domination.
Aquarius - January 21 - February 18: Air Sign
Picking just one perfect tea for our Aquarius signs was a challenge. After all, we know you love anything that sets you up for long, intentional conversations (why not skip the small talk!), and a pot of tea is the perfect beverage to keep you powered through a deep discussion. So brew up a pot of our Double Spice Chai, and watch the conversations flow.
Pisces - February 19 - March 20: Water Sign
One of the most emotional signs (we're also looking at you, Cancer), we know you Pisces need something that will let you shut off and take a break from your emotions. Our Sunny Orange Ginger is an herbal blend of bright orange and striking ginger. Taking 5 minutes of you-time with a super bold cuppa will help get you out of your head when you need to.
For a store location near you where Stash Tea is sold, please visit: https://bit.ly/3jFaUKs.
ABOUT STASH TEA:
Stash was founded in Portland, Oregon in 1972 by two hippies seeking a tea euphoria. Since then, Stash Tea's mission has been to surprise and delight your taste buds with best-in-class ingredients and diverse flavors that brew bold and bright. With over 150 different teas to choose from, you're sure to find your next favorite!
Stash Tea is a certified B Corp, making a public commitment to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. We are part of a global community redefining success as balancing profit and purpose, acting in the best interest of our people, our partnerships and our planet. Please visit https://www.stashtea.com to purchase and/or for more information.
Media Contact
Adrienne Lenhoff, Buzzphoria PR for Stash Tea, 248-366-0388, pr@buzzphoria.com
SOURCE Stash Tea