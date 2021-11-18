TIGARD, Ore., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tea's the season to ring in holiday cheer with the arrival of Stash Tea's Limited Edition Holiday Flavors. Dust off the stockings, untangle the twinkly lights, and get out your Christmas mug! It's time to gather around Stash's holiday teas because there's nothing like the festive flavors of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, peppermint, or chocolate to get the celebration going.
Stash's family of five enchanting and decadent holiday teas capture the flavors of the season! Need an energy boost? Christmas Morning and Holiday Chai will pick you up and leave you feeling jolly. Ready for yuletide cheer without caffeine? Try a cup of Stash's delightful herbal classic Christmas Eve. Or is it a little sprinkle of magic you seek? While White Christmas might be a larger-than-life tea blend, Christmas in Paris is the true matriarch of this family, bringing all the magic there is in one bag of tea.
Christmas Morning: Remember the excitement on Christmas morning when you were a kid? This blend captures all that special holiday cheer with flavors that grow in intensity with every sip. When you brew it, the full-bodied aroma of brisk black tea is the first clue that a special day is on its way. The choice for your holiday morning treat, with this caffeinated blend you will get a well-deserved and welcomed boost that will help you keep up with those who didn't stay up late playing Santa Claus.
Holiday Chai: This holiday chai will make you believe in Christmas miracles. We combined some of the finest types of teas in the world, including a robust Assam and aromatic Darjeeling, to make this special black chai tea. We blended these teas with traditional chai spices like cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and clove… but then we cranked up the holiday cheer to the next level. We added natural flavors of gingerbread, nutmeg, and rum to give this chai a unique, jolly twist that you'd be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.
Christmas Eve: This tea will have you singing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to your teacup. Flavors of orange, spearmint, cinnamon, clove, and vanilla come together like a Christmas carol, and make this Christmas tea a superb blend to harmonize with. But this tea isn't restricted for only Christmas Eve…. While sharing a cup of this sweet and spicy tea with loved ones the night before the big day does make for a delicious tradition, sipping this blend any of the other 364 evenings can bring about some of that same Christmas cheer.
Christmas in Paris: One of the most delec-tea-ble dessert teas in existence, chocolate, vanilla, and Pacific Northwest peppermint combine with the light floral notes of lavender to create this lavish chocolate mint tea. Christmas in Paris will no doubt become your new holiday tea favorite. You can enjoy it as a "hot chocolate" tea as well just by adding a splash of milk (or your favorite non-dairy substitute) and sugar (or the sweetener of your choice) to create the ultimate substitution for calorie-dense hot cocoa.
White Christmas is a holly, jolly blend of white tea, festive ginger root, and Pacific Northwest peppermint. The flavors come together to create a minty, warming combination that brings back memories of walking through a winter wonderland. No matter the weather outside, White Christmas tea can bring you tides of good cheer.
In addition to the teas, Stash has developed some tea-inspired recipes for desserts, savory bites, tea cocktails and tea-tastic hot drinks to help you celebrate the Holiday season – and to become merry staples for years to come. These tea-infused treats will quickly become a part of any virtual or in-person holiday get-together.
For a tea-infused holiday dessert, check out our Christmas in Paris Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake recipe that will have you and your guests saying this exceptional blend is très magnifique. Chocolate, vanilla, and Pacific Northwest peppermint combine with the light floral notes of lavender to create this lavish chocolate mint tea.
Other tas-tea Stash recipes include a homemade chai spice bread, Gingerbread Cake With Chai Spice Buttercream, a chocolatey chai truffle dessert, Tea-Infused Skillet Cookie with No-Churn Ice Cream, Holiday Chai Cranberry Nut Loaf Cake, a cheerful Christmas-y chai rum cocktail, and Orange Spice Brandy Alexander to spread holiday cheer.
Stash only shares their enchanting formulas for holiday cheer in a cup, bowl, or dessert plate once a year, so stock up now before the holiday flavors are just a memory of holiday past.
With over 150 different teas to choose from, you're sure to find your next favorite!
For a store location near you where Stash Tea is sold, please visit: https://bit.ly/3jFaUKs.
ABOUT STASH TEA:
Stash was founded in Portland, Oregon in 1972 by two hippies seeking a tea euphoria. Since then, Stash Tea's mission has been to surprise and delight your taste buds with best-in-class ingredients and diverse flavors that brew bold and bright. With over 150 different teas to choose from, you're sure to find your next favorite!
Stash Tea is a certified B Corp, making a public commitment to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. We are part of a global community redefining success as balancing profit and purpose, acting in the best interest of our people, our partnerships and our planet. Please visit https://www.stashtea.com to purchase and/or for more information.
