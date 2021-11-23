TIGARD, Ore., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With holidays right around the corner, Stash Tea has released its highly anticipated annual holiday guide with the perfect gifts for tea lovers—ranging from stocking stuffers to tea gifts, holiday goodies, and teaware and accessories for aunts and uncles, moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, to the white elephant coworker gift exchange, to presents for teachers, friends, and loved ones. Stash Tea is also offering a Black Friday weekend special this year at StashTea.com of 20% off all loose and bagged Black Tea.
Without further a-brew, some of Stash's favorite gifts for the holiday season include:
Stocking Stuffers
Christmas in Paris Herbal Tea - Stash's Christmas in Paris Herbal Tea is the brew of choice for Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves! And why wouldn't it be? This versatile tea with sumptuous notes of peppermint, lavender, chocolate, and vanilla can be consumed by itself or with some milk and sugar for a more decadent experience.
Spoon Infuser - The best kind of gifts are the ones you can use over and over, and our handy little spoon infuser comes at a magnificently jolly price of only $3.25. Made of sturdy stainless steel, half of the scoop makes a handy basket for easy brewing. Simply scoop your loose leaf tea, close, and dunk into hot water.
Como Tea Llama Infuser - For the fun steeper, here's a likable little llama, longing to live among loose leaf liquids. Made of silicone, this adorable loose leaf infuser would make the perfect stocking stuffer for any lover of tea and cute animals; and frankly, who doesn't know someone like that?
Gifts for Tea Lovers
Holiday Tea Collection - Want to browse our full range of festively flavored favorites? We've got a cuppa cheer for both your Christmas mornings (a bracing black brew) and evenings (an herbal blend with mint, orange, and spice).
Riley Mini Gold Souk Tea Press - A cute and delicate tea press that is sure to delight; this little stunner holds 12 ounces of liquid and features a gold lid and latticework pattern on the side.
Van Gogh Starry Night Infuser Mug in Gift Box - For the art lover in your life comes this beautiful set of mug, caddy and infuser decorated with Van Gogh's most iconic and enduring work.
Chicago Vacuum Insulated Tea Infuser Travel Bottle - Practical and chic? We may have just made it happen. This Grosche travel bottle is perfect for the sipper on the go and can keep beverages hot for an astounding 12 hours or cold for 24! It even includes a fine mesh infuser to prevent tea leaves from slipping out.
Gift Packs
Buffalo Plaid Gift Pack - A guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any recipient, packed with cozy favorites that don't scream "Christmas" but still have plenty of hearty cheer.
Dasher Deer Holiday Gift Pack - With two Christmas cookie tins (of the scrumptious ginger spice and sugar variety), an adorable deer mug, and two festive Stash Tea flavors, it's no wonder this gift pack flies right off the shelves and onto Santa's sleigh.
ABOUT STASH TEA:
Stash was founded in Portland, Oregon in 1972 by two hippies seeking a tea euphoria. Since then, Stash Tea's mission has been to surprise and delight your taste buds with best-in-class ingredients and diverse flavors that brew bold and bright. With over 150 different teas to choose from, you're sure to find your next favorite!
Stash Tea is a certified B Corp, making a public commitment to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. We are part of a global community redefining success as balancing profit and purpose, acting in the best interest of our people, our partnerships and our planet. Please visit https://www.stashtea.com to purchase and/or for more information.
