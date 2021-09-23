TIGARD, Ore., Sep. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the Fall season, Stash Tea's Limited Edition Fall Flavors are back. Stash has captured Autumn's favorite flavors with these four seasonal releases: Maple Apple Cider, Cinnamon Vanilla, Decaf Pumpkin Spice, and Cranberry Pomegranate.
Maple Apple Cider Herbal Tea - We made our Maple Apple Cider tea more apple-y, more cider-y, and more maple-y than ever before! These tea bags are packed with cinnamon along with the natural flavors of tart fresh apple, sweetened with a hint of maple syrup flavor. These Fall flavors combine with smooth rooibos to create a cheerful and warming tea that transports you back to the moment you stepped off the chilly hayride at a pumpkin patch and had a warm apple cider.
Cinnamon Vanilla Herbal Tea - Stash pairs cinnamon tea with vanilla and a tasty twist of an earthy, light blend of rooibos and chamomile flowers as the base. While spicy, warm cinnamon and sweet vanilla are the main players in this herbal tea, all the ingredients come together to give you something that tastes just like Fall.
Pumpkin Spice Decaf Black Tea - You'll notice forward notes of bold black tea and a smooth aftertaste of pumpkin. Hints of cinnamon and spices will engage your senses as you sip. This blend is the perfect accompaniment to a slice of pumpkin pie or pumpkin bread. The possibili-teas are endless; you could even try combining it in your favorite pumpkin bread recipe.
Cranberry Pomegranate Herbal Tea - As you brew up this tea, the delightful cranberry and pomegranate aromas dance in your cup. Stash blended these flavors on a rooibos base to keep the tea caffeine-free and added some hibiscus, for a slight tart finish. From brewing to sipping, this cranberry pomegranate tea will make your spirits bright and ready for the colorful Autumn season.
To help fully capture the unique and delicious flavors of Fall, Stash has brewed up some quick and easy Fall Flavor tea-infused recipes:
Serves 1 person
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup water
- 3 Stash Maple Apple Cider tea bags
- 1 cup milk
- Ground cinnamon
- Milk frother
Directions
- Bring water to a boil and pour 1/2 cup into a glass.
- Steep 3 Stash Maple Apple Cider tea bags for 3 minutes, then remove tea bags.
- Froth 1 cup your choice of milk.
- Pour frothed milk into the glass. Stir a bit to combine.
- Sprinkle top with ground cinnamon and voilà!
Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Tea Latte
Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam is the fluffy, frothy, and fall-y addition to any tea that could use a pump-up. And it's an amazing way to mix it up with our beloved pumpkin tea! Cold foam is cool, frothed milk that sits on top of the beverage before slowly making its way down the cup. Top your favorite iced or hot teas with spiced, creamy cold foam instead of adding creamer or milk. Store leftover cold foam in your fridge to top your next treats!
Pumpkin Tea Simple Syrup Ingredients
Makes 20 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
- 1 cup water
- 3 Stash Decaf Pumpkin Spice tea bags
- 1 cup granulated sugar
Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Tea Latte Ingredients
Serves 1 person
Prep time: 5 minutes
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 Tablespoons pumpkin purée
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 Tablespoon pumpkin spice simple syrup
- Milk frother or immersion blender
- Pumpkin pie spice to sprinkle on top
- 1 1/2 cups strong brewed (with 2 tea bags) Decaf Pumpkin Spice tea, hot or iced
Other delicious Stash Limited-Edition Fall Flavor Recipes include:
Snickerdoodle Mug Cake using Cinnamon Vanilla Tea
To find Stash Tea's Limited Edition Fall Flavors at a nearby store, please visit: x https://bit.ly/3jFaUKs.
ABOUT STASH TEA:
Stash was founded in Portland, Oregon in 1972 by two hippies seeking a tea euphoria. Since then, Stash Tea's mission has been to surprise and delight your taste buds with best-in-class ingredients and diverse flavors that brew bold and bright. With over 150 different teas to choose from, you're sure to find your next favorite!
Stash Tea is a certified B Corp, making a public commitment to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. We are part of a global community redefining success as balancing profit and purpose, acting in the best interest of our people, our partnerships and our planet. Please visit https://www.stashtea.com to purchase and/or for more information.
