EDISON, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quikfoods® is here to get us in the summer spirit with their delicious line of Indian inspired drinks, or in this case, Quik Shake.

Quik Shake® Mango Lassi is both sweet and refreshing, grab a chilled can, to brighten your day!

This line of refreshing shakes is made from authentic Indian ingredients and comes ready to drink (no blending required), making it an ideal treat for those on the go. Enjoy three delightful flavors including Madras Coffee, Badam Milk, and the well-liked Mango Lassi. Visit https://www.quiktea.com/product/quik-shakes-mango-lassi-ready-to-drink-4-pack/ to explore our Quik Shakes and grab a pack for yourself!

Our Mango Lassi Quik Shake is the perfect beverage for when the weather begins to warm, containing half the sugar found in other brands, but 100% of the flavor. Lassis originated in India and are typically made with a dahi, or yogurt, base. Quikfoods® merged the popular drink with one of India's most famous fruits, the Alphonso mango, to create a desired blend of sweetness and summertime nostalgia.

There are also a range of gut related health benefits that come with Mango Lassi Quik Shake – which often translates to a healthier overall being. The ingredients in a lassi help the gut produce healthy bacteria while reducing the growth of bad bacteria.  Our Mango Lassi not only tastes delicious but is good for you!

To learn more about the full range of Quikfoods' products and to purchase your own Quik Shake, visit www.quiktea.com.

Follow us on:  Instagram @quik.tea | Twitter @quiktea | Facebook @quikfoods

For Stores & Distributors: Visit Rangeme @ https://range.me/oDZW2of93wpzdjrID_9aCA

About Quikfoods

Quikfoods is the company behind QuikTea®, Quik Café® and Quik Shake®. When asked about the core of the company, Founder Ashish Shah says, "I started Quikfoods to pursue my passion of creating products based on recipes of my childhood… recipes gently coaxed from my mother, cousins and many a chef that I met during my travels. This is the basis of the products we choose to create. The only caveats – simple, easy to understand natural ingredients and a convenient and easy way to make them." It is really that simple!

Quikfoods, Inc. | 3 Kellogg Court, Unit 15, Edison, NJ 08817 | o: (732) 452-1300 | f: (732) 909-2016

Contact: Ashish Shah

Tel. 609-532-1422

Email: ashish.shah@quikfoods.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stay-cool-this-summer-with-a-mango-lassi-by-quikfoods-301236758.html

SOURCE Quikfoods, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.