MIAMI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LECHE. Amor por lo verdadero invites you to honor the women who continue to give their all for their families and thank them with the comforting tastiness of real milk. In a glass or in a delectable gelatina de leche dessert, real milk offers 9 essential nutrients in every 8 ounce serving. As a matter of fact, penny for penny, ounce for ounce, milk delivers more nutrition than just about any drink for about 25 cents a glass!
Real milk is a great way to nourish and treat mom on her special day. Nothing says I love you more than delicious dishes that are the core of our greatest traditions and celebrate the most important things in life. Let mom throw her feet up while you pamper her and serve her this gelatina de leche y mango!
Whether you order for delivery or pick-up, make sure real milk is in the cart before you check out and savor this Mother's Day.
Visit Fuertesconleche.com for recipe inspiration and much more.
Chef Claudette's Gelatina de Leche y Mango
Yield: 8 servings
Ingredients
Whole Milk - 5 cups
Gelatin envelopes - 4 ea
Unrefined sugar - ¾ cup
Cold water – 1 cup
Mango, fresh and diced – 2 ea
Cinnamon sticks, ceylon pref. - 2 sticks
Lemon zest –1ea
Note: If you can't find ceylon sticks but have ground, 1.5 tsps. of ground cinnamon can be substituted
Preparation
1) In small pot heat half of milk, sugar, zest and cinnamon sticks until it simmers
2) In small dish dissolve gelatin in cold water until all liquid is absorbed
3) Turn off heat and add gelatin to milk and stir until completely dissolved
4) Add remaining milk and strain
5) Pour gelatina into dish and add in the pieces of mango.
6) Refrigerate until firm
Serve with a glass of milk and enjoy!
