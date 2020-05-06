MIAMI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LECHE. Amor por lo verdadero invites you to honor the women who continue to give their all for their families and thank them with the comforting tastiness of real milk. In a glass or in a delectable gelatina de leche dessert, real milk offers 9 essential nutrients in every 8 ounce serving. As a matter of fact, penny for penny, ounce for ounce, milk delivers more nutrition than just about any drink for about 25 cents a glass!

Real milk is a great way to nourish and treat mom on her special day. Nothing says I love you more than delicious dishes that are the core of our greatest traditions and celebrate the most important things in life. Let mom throw her feet up while you pamper her and serve her this gelatina de leche y mango!

Whether you order for delivery or pick-up, make sure real milk is in the cart before you check out and savor this Mother's Day.

Visit Fuertesconleche.com for recipe inspiration and much more.

Chef Claudette's Gelatina de Leche y Mango
Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients
Whole Milk - 5 cups                                                        
Gelatin envelopes - 4 ea                                              
Unrefined sugar - ¾ cup                                                               
Cold water – 1 cup                                                          
Mango, fresh and diced – 2 ea                  
Cinnamon sticks, ceylon pref. - 2 sticks  
Lemon zest –1ea                                                                                                                              

Note: If you can't find ceylon sticks but have ground, 1.5 tsps. of ground cinnamon can be substituted

Preparation
1) In small pot heat half of milk, sugar, zest and cinnamon sticks until it simmers                               
2) In small dish dissolve gelatin in cold water until all liquid is absorbed                                                   
3) Turn off heat and add gelatin to milk and stir until completely dissolved                                                           
4) Add remaining milk and strain                              
5) Pour gelatina into dish and add in the pieces of mango.
6) Refrigerate until firm

Serve with a glass of milk and enjoy!

About MilkPEP
The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, DC, is funded by the nation's milk companies, who are committed to increasing fluid milk consumption. The MilkPEP Board runs the Leche. Amor por lo verdadero campaign, a multi-faceted campaign designed to educate consumers about the powerful nutritional benefits of milk – with 9 essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, in each 8 ounce glass. For more information, go to fuertesconleche.com. sociedAD/Campbell Ewald is creative agency for the campaign – from America's milk companies.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.