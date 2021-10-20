EL CAJON, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Stella Falone, maker of premium, responsibly sourced ebony kitchen accessories, is excited to announce two new additions to its popular product line with the debut of its new Café Paddles and Café Tongs. The new ebony paddles and tongs are highly functional kitchen tools, perfect for an array of serving needs, and make eye-catching holiday gifts for any foodie or culinary enthusiast. When purchasing the new Stella Falone kitchenware, customers can also take comfort in knowing they'll be supporting steady jobs with higher wages and health care at the Crelicam ebony mill in Cameroon, where the ebony is sourced and processed, while also contributing to the replanting of ebony for a more sustainable future.
Stella Falone combines a passion for crafting quality kitchen tools with a desire to build a socially and environmentally responsible business around ethically sourced West African ebony wood. Well suited for beautiful culinary displays and serving, the new items include:
14" Café Paddle - Each Café Paddle showcases ebony's natural grain and color in a beautiful and unique way. The three-piece design features solid, half-inch-thick ebony, a compact serving/cutting surface, smooth beveled edges, and a comfortable handle for easy portability with a hole for hanging and displaying. The 14-inch-long by 6.4-inch-wide Café Paddle weighs 15.6 ounces and retails for $59.
7" Café Tongs - The compact, lightweight ebony tongs make the perfect tool for an array of serving and cooking needs, including handling charcuterie, cheese, pastries, toast, fruit and vegetables, and much more. The tongs feature an innovative hinge joint design for easy use, and with their sleek look and feel and nimble handling, they'll become a kitchen essential. Sold in a set of two, or one pair with the Café Paddle. The set of two 7"-long Café Tongs, which weigh 1.2 ounces each, retails for $49.
For a limited time throughout the holiday season, the Café Paddle and one pair of tongs can also be purchased as a matching serving set for $79.
All Stella Falone kitchenware items are available for purchase on stellafalone.com.
ABOUT STELLA FALONE
Stella Falone was born out of passion for beautiful, high-quality kitchen tools and a desire to build a socially responsible business around ethically sourced West African ebony wood. Stella Falone kitchenware combines stunning aesthetic beauty, durable construction, and versatile functionality. Each product displays ebony's exotic visual character in a unique way with ebony from the Crelicam mill in Cameroon, co-owned by our sister company, Taylor Guitars, an industry-leading acoustic guitar manufacturer. The purchase of Stella Falone products supports steady jobs with higher wages and health care at the Crelicam mill, along with a groundbreaking ebony replanting initiative in the Congo Basin Rainforest. For more information, visit stellafalone.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.
