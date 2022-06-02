Magic Innovations has announced a new product that can make stove-top cooking effortless. Also, with this product the cook can now do multiple things in the kitchen without ever having to worry about burned food.
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magic Innovations, LLC announced the birth of a new kitchen appliance called "Stir Cooker" which automatically stirs and cooks any type of food really quickly. The Stir Cooker has a capacity of 2 liters and is meant for residential use.
"There is no appliance in the market that does what our product does. All the cook needs to do is drop the ingredients into the Cooker and set the time, temperature and mixing speed. Whether the food is liquid, solid or semi-solid, the Stir Cooker can handle it all. It mixes and cooks without damaging the food and is also self-scraping so no food is attached to the Cooker. It also has a self-rinsing feature to go easily from cooking one dish to the next," says Mani Ayyakannu, CEO, Magic Innovations.
The Stir Cooker is built for multistep cooking with each step automated for a hands-free operation. For example, the first step could be sauteing, second step could be stir frying the meat and last step could be stir frying of the vegetables and cooked rice or pasta. In each step the time, temperature and mixing speed can be set and the Cooker beeps and flashes after completion of the step.
Cooking in the Stir Cooker is really fast for two reasons. First, it has an integrated induction burner which can rapidly heat up the food to a certain temperature and is highly efficient as the Cooker is heated directly via induction. For example, the temperature could be set to just under the smoking point of the oil used in sauteing (about 400⁰F for most oils) for cooking the meat fast. Secondly, the mixing mechanism ensures that the meat is moved away from the heated surface periodically thereby preventing the burning but allowing for the outside to be browned for crispness.
"When a working couple gets home, the Stir Cooker may be the fastest way to put fresh and tasty food on the table. An oven or pressure cooker may take up to 10 minutes to preheat or build up pressure. In the Stir Cooker, Chicken and other meat may be stir fried in less than 10 minutes. While it is being cooked automatically, the cook can get the tortillas warmed up, cut some onions, green pepper and tomatoes for topping and get the shredded cheese ready. Fresh and homemade Chicken Tacos ready in 10 minutes!" says Latha Subbiah, Marketing Manager, Magic Innovations. Tacos, along with burger and pizza, are some of the favorite dinner foods in US.
"Essentially, the Stir Cooker frees up the cook so he/she can multi-task and do other things. No more burned food because you turned away just for a minute to answer your phone! Many recipes from different cuisines – Mexican, Italian, Chinese, Thai, Indian etc. can be prepared. The Stir Cooker will come preloaded with many popular recipes and will guide the cook. In addition, the cook may be able to add his/her own recipes too" says Radha Krishnan, CEO, Detroit Engineered Products which is an active partner in Magic Innovations.
Magic Innovations, after having built multiple prototypes successfully, has started licensing discussions with kitchen appliance manufacturers to bring the Stir Cooker to market quickly. Please send enquiries to mani@indusconcepts.com.
