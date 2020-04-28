CARLSTADT, N.J., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to strong customer demand, Strassburger Meats is extending its 20% discount on home-delivered prime aged steaks, including porterhouse, T-bone and New York strip steaks. The company initially offered this deal for one week in early April, but has since extended it, and has decided to continue the discount indefinitely as orders keep rolling in.
"Especially during this time, our customers take comfort in being able to have restaurant-quality steak delivered directly to their door and knowing that it's coming from one of the cleanest, safest, state-of-the art meat packing and aging facilities in the U.S.," said CEO Suzanne Strassburger. "They also love being able to order a delicious and comforting meal for their friends and family members as they stay home to celebrate their birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions."
Suzanne Strassburger is the fifth-generation Strassburger and first woman to serve as CEO of Strassburger Meats. Her family has been in the meat business since 1865.
"Americans want to support family businesses right now, especially ones like ours that have a demonstrated passion for what they do," said Strassburger. "We buy our beef from American cattlemen and ranchers, who urgently need support."
Strassburger Meats supplies prime dry-aged steak to the finest steakhouses and restaurants in the country, including Smith & Wollensky, Keens, and Lavo. After receiving many requests from diners and customers, the company started selling the same restaurant-quality meats directly to consumers.
"We are proud to bring the finest quality steakhouse experience directly to American households," said Strassburger. "We invite our online customers to 'bring the steakhouse to your house,' and enjoy the same handpicked top-quality steak that we provide to world-class chefs and restaurants."
Strassburger also sells gift cards as a way for customers to "bring the steakhouse to a friend's house."
To bring the steakhouse to your house or a friend's house at a discounted price, visit Strassburger Meats at http://www.strassburgersteaks.com/.
