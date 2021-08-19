MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A newly launched fast-casual dining option in one of Minneapolis' most popular go-to neighborhoods is spring boarding off a successful first month and announced today that it is expanding hours, offering catering and rolling out a chicken sandwich that promises to shake up the pecking order among its long-established competitors.
CHX (pronounced "Chicks), the brainchild of three Twin Cities friends from childhood, is seizing on its encouraging "soft opening" earlier this summer in its new location at 2210 Hennepin Ave. S. with confidence that its imminent moves will build on the success it has already realized.
"We're seeing people who used to visit us at our previous location, and we're also seeing a bunch of new faces," said Frederick Huballa, the co-founder of CHX and its culinary visionary. "I like where we are at right now. Things are looking great, and I'm excited to see where it goes."
Business is so strong that CHX is preparing to nearly double its hours, going from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"We want to get into that lunch crowd more and provide exceptional lunches just as we are providing exceptional dinners," said partner Shawn Edwards, who brings operational experience to the mission along with his master chef skills.
"There is definitely a lunch rush," Edwards added, "and with all of the businesses up and down the Hennepin Avenue corridor – and even up in downtown, there is the potential to lock in a lot of people who want to get their food fast but with premium quality."
Buoyed by how well the early weeks have gone, CHX is ready after patiently doing its homework to bring a chicken sandwich to its menu. This addition will thrust CHX into an already crowded market, where the big burger sellers of the world are trying to carve out their share of the market as well.
Huballa was quick to describe what sets the CHX chicken sandwich apart from the competition.
"I would put our sandwich up against anybody's," he said. "The reason it has taken so long to debut our sandwich is we had to make sure to go around town and see what all the fuss was about and make sure ours was up to par. If there is a king to be crowned, it can be CHX."
Huballa got to the specifics, saying, "We like to handcraft as many things as possible in-house. Our bun is crafted right here in our kitchen. It's not sweet, but it's the perfect amount of flavor."
Along with the baking done on the premises, there are honey-tinged sauces for the two chicken tenders that rest inside the bun. A side of jalapeño coleslaw adds another distinction from all the rest.
Partner Marques Johnson, the marketing mastermind for CHX, said, "We have been working on the CHX chicken sandwich for a number of years, and we are finally ready to share this with our fans who have been asking for this for a long time, especially in the midst of the ever-popular chicken sandwich wars."
Johnson said CHX is so confident in its chicken sandwich that "we would happily do a side-by-side with any of the quick-service competitors or any of the local competitors. We use the best high-end ingredients, and we have done a ton of research into how the different ingredients contribute to the perfect bite taken in our sandwich."
CHX is also about to have its catering wing take flight and believes the timing could not be better.
"We have received tons of inquiries from businesses that are interested in catering for their luncheons," said Johnson. "And we are hearing from people who are planning for weddings, and for game days, especially the Olympics that is going on right now and golf tournaments."
And football season just weeks away has Edwards excited about the potential in catering its entire menu to anywhere people gather for food and fun.
"We've already started with the 25- and 50-serving party trays, but we want to up that as well with platters with football season coming," he said. "Chicken tenders are the ultimate tailgate snack and sporting event cuisine. There isn't a football stadium in the country that doesn't have chicken tenders on the menu."
Overall, Edwards said, "I feel good about everything so far. We've gotten off to a great start. I feel like the community has been receptive, and I like this end of Uptown."
About CHX:
Three longtime friends founded CHX in 2020 as a one-window takeout outlet and have moved into a much larger location in Uptown, where they serve a spare yet tasty fast-casual lunch and dinnertime menu featuring breaded chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches and biscuits from 100 percent fresh and premium ingredients. CHX is located at 2210 Hennepin Ave. S., the former D'Amico & Sons.
For more information, visit https://chxmsp.com, email whatscooking@gotchx.com, or call 612-759-1787.
CHX is on social media at http://bit.ly/CHXInstagram, http://bit.ly/CHXFacebook and http://bit.ly/CHXLinkedIn.
