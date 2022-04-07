Accepts award in honor of late Sullivan founder Al "A.R." Sullivan
LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chef Domonic Tardy, a Sullivan University Regional Chef Representative, has received the prestigious American Culinary Federation (ACF) Greater Indianapolis Chapter President's Award — an honor bestowed by the chapter president to the member who goes the extra mile.
Tardy, who introduces high school students to Sullivan's distinguished College of Hospitality Studies programs, received the award last month during the chapter's annual Presidential Gala.
"I was just first surprised and honored to receive this award from the ACF," Chef Tardy said. "I share it with my village and the memory of A.R. Sullivan and everything he stood for."
Al "A.R" Sullivan was serving as Sullivan's chancellor emeritus when he passed away in February at the age of 83. Sullivan and his father founded Sullivan University — originally Sullivan Business College — in 1962.
Chef Susanne Grier, the outgoing ACF Indianapolis chapter president, said she focused this year's award on members in the Greater Indianapolis community that mentor and give back to the hospitality community.
"Chef Dom was one of those who embody that spirit of mentorship and stewardship in our community," said Chef Grier, who now serves as chairperson of the chapter board. "I am a graduate of Sullivan's hospitality program and recognize that Chef Dom is a great ambassador for Sullivan University. They are very lucky to have him on the school's chef representative team."
Last year, Chef Dom was named Pastry Chef of the Year by the ACF Greater Indianapolis Chapter. He has also been instrumental in forging Sullivan's relationship with NASA. The university has teamed up with NASA's HUNCH program to help coordinate and judge a high school culinary competition. The winners prepare food that is served to the crew of the International Space Station.
Sullivan has also partnered with the NASA HUNCH program to offer a summer camp that will prepare students for the competition. The NASA HUNCH Challenge Culinary camp is scheduled for June 12 to 17 and is open to incoming sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduating seniors.
"Sullivan University has given me the tools and resources to succeed as a Chef Representative," he said. "I receive great support and guidance from senior leadership, which helps me to succeed. Being a Chef Representative has allowed me to showcase my talent in different areas by doing Facebook Live events and online cooking demonstrations."
Chef Tardy has specialized in pastry for many years, particularly chocolate and sugar work with skills in plating and making frozen desserts. To connect with the high school students he is recruiting, he has created a Pastry Squad that meets virtually every month.
About Sullivan University
Sullivan University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, master's and doctorate degrees. Questions about the accreditation of Sullivan University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website (http://www.sacscoc.org).
The University offers numerous certificates, diplomas, and degrees in career-oriented programs, ranging from business, pharmacy, human resources, I.T. and cybersecurity, supply-chain management, culinary and baking and pastry arts, hospitality studies, conflict management, nursing, allied health sciences, HVAC-R, and interior design. Sullivan University has campuses in Louisville and Lexington, an extension in Fort Knox on the U.S. Army Post and a Learning Center in Louisa. Sullivan University also has many programs available partially or wholly online. For more information, visit http://www.sullivan.edu.
