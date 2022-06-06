From June 12 - 14, 2022, Private Chef Antonio Ortuño (Garlic & Parsleys) will present Spain's high-quality ingredients and unique gastronomy through several live cooking shows.
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- #SpainFoodNation announces its participation in Summer Fancy Food 2022 and partnership with Spanish Chef Antonio Ortuño. From Sunday, June 12th to Tuesday, June 14th in the Spanish Pavillion, Chef Ortuño will display Spain's wide array of top-notch products through live cooking shows and educational seminars.
Summer Fancy Food is the largest U.S. show devoted exclusively to specialty foods and beverages, organized by the non-profit Speciality Food Association. The 2022 Winter Show in Las Vegas hosted about 10,000 in-person participants and the Summer Show is anticipated to be larger. Among the exhibitors, there will be 61 Spanish companies showing and promoting their high-quality products, including EVOO, olives, meats, canned fish, herbs, spices, snacks and more.
Chef Ortuño has deep-seated roots from the Mediterranean western coast of Alicante (Spain) where he was born. Spain's traditionally unique cuisine and regional specialties as well as the country's rich culture and history are what fuel his passion to continue exploring the region's many recipes and re-creating his own for the world to explore. Focused on a healthier, Mediterranean diet with a contemporary touch, he has been cooking out-of-the-box renditions of traditional Spanish recipes for 12 years.
"I am ecstatic to share a taste of Spain at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food in New York City," says Chef Ortuño. "We have created an exquisite menu with authentic flavors from Spain that will give attendees insight into the country's unique gastronomy."
Chef Ortuño will host eight (8) seminars across the three days. Trade and media attendees can expect a lively experience, with cooking demonstrations including how to make Watermelon Gazpacho, Ceviche de Berberechos, and Pan de Calatrava and why Spain's ingredients are perfect for exploration.
Sunday (6/12) & Monday (6/13)
- 11 AM - 12 PM: Trade featuring a Spanish breakfast session
- 1 PM - 2 PM: Media/influencer aperitivo
- 3 PM - 4 PM: Exclusive product/category tasting
Tuesday (6/14)
- 11 AM - 12 PM: Trade featuring a Spanish breakfast session
- 1 PM - 2 PM: Media/influencer aperitivo
In addition to the live cooking demonstrations, attendees will have access to all participating Spanish brands and different products including the following:
- EVOO, olives and capers
- Spices, seasoning, and herbs
- Fruits and vegetables
- Canned seafood
- Meats and cheeses
- Sweet snacks
- Savory snacks
- Pastries and spreads
For a full list of participating Spanish brands, visit the #SpainFoodNation website.
Access to the Summer Fancy Food Show is limited to attendees and exhibitors. Among the
attendees, all types of profiles are expected, from distributors, importers, and wholesalers to
the HORECA channel and retailers.
If you are trade or media attending this year's Summer Fancy Food or are interested in requesting a badge to attend one of the seminars, please contact the US #SpainFoodNation team at SFN@colangelopr.com.
# # #
About Foods and Wines From Spain
Foods and Wines from Spain are ICEX Exports and Investment's brand for a wide range of promotional activities designed to inform trade, media, and consumers abroad about quality Spanish products. Their role is to promote Spain's exports of food, wine, and beverages internationally including in the USA, and to connect Spain's companies with American importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers.
#alimentosdespaña is the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food brand for the promotion of Spain's identity through its food and agricultural riches. The history of Spain has been shaped by the contributions of different cultures over the centuries. One of the richest manifestations of this heritage is what is known as " the Mediterranean Diet '', which represents a model diet that is varied, tasty, and balanced. Approved by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. For more information about #alimentosdespaña, please visit https://www.alimentosdespana.es.
Spain Food Nation
Passion is for real in Spain. It's in our sun. In our roots and in the roots of what we produce.
In what we cultivate. In our efforts to make sure they grow to their best. Spanish passion shows itself in our pride in a job well done. This pride is reflected by our producers who have taken centuries-old traditions and transformed them into their modern 21st-century versions. Pride in not forgetting what is good. The idealism that keeps us going when everything else stops. Spanish passion is in our land. In how we take care of it. Spain extends this passion to your food and wine. Eat, Drink Spain. #SPAINFOODNATION
Media Contact
Amanda Torres, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, atorres@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Spain Food Nation