MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Refrigeration Group and All Temp Refrigeration announce the coolest new partnership in industrial refrigeration. Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin and Cedar Rapids, Iowa respectively, both companies design, build and service industrial ammonia refrigeration systems. The partnership allows both companies to leverage expanded infrastructure, capabilities, and talent to deliver more for each company's current and prospective customers.
"While we want to grow organically, we also want to grow by expanding our reach and finding like-minded partners," said Jim Kopczynski, CEO of All Temp Refrigeration. "Summit and All Temp are like-minded in many ways, from our origins to the path forward."
Both Summit Refrigeration and All Temp Refrigeration were founded by a trio of entrepreneurs in the early 2000s and became successful by leveraging a loyal customer base, long-term employees and strong positioning in the industrial refrigeration market. While the companies share Midwestern roots, there is no customer overlap, only an additive customer base and this partnership will extend the companies' ability to perform work nationwide. The partnership also provides a deeper bench for engineering and designing projects, along with specialized trained and experienced union labor.
"Both Summit and All Temp have experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and from food processing and pet food to pharmaceuticals and cold storage, there's no shortage of opportunity right now for the industrial refrigeration industry," said Rick DeGroot, VP of Business Development for Summit Refrigeration. "This partnership makes us one of the largest industrial refrigeration contractors in the country, better positioned to capitalize on the opportunity and equipped to meet the increased demand for our services."
Summit Refrigeration and All Temp Refrigeration, which will retain their own brands, provide the following industrial refrigeration services:
- Engineering and Design
- Prefabrication
- Construction and Installation
- Service and Maintenance
- Specialized Consulting
Specialized Consulting includes an online Process Safety Management (PSM) Compliance Program to help customers comply with OSHA and EPA Regulations.
For more information, visit summitrefrig.com and alltempcr.com.
About Summit Refrigeration Group
Based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin and servicing customers nationwide, Summit Refrigeration Group is a leading full-service mechanical contractor that specializes in the design/build and service of industrial refrigeration systems. For nearly twenty years, Summit Refrigeration Group has provided cost-effective and comprehensive industrial refrigeration solutions and services for customers in various industries ranging from food and dairy processing to pharmaceuticals and cold storage. Learn more at summitrefrig.com or follow facebook.com/SummitRefrig.
About All Temp Refrigeration
Founded in 2007, All Temp Refrigeration is a full-service mechanical contractor that specializes in industrial and commercial refrigeration. Headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, All Temp Refrigeration leverages decades of experience and in-house fabrication capabilities to service an extensive list of long-term customers in the pharmaceutical, food and dairy processing, and manufacturing industries. Learn more at alltempcr.com.
