FRESNO, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to wholesome snacking while reigniting and driving brand relevance, Sun-Maid, the better-for-you, whole fruit snack brand, is ushering in a new look and feel through its packaging to reflect what modern shoppers are looking for—simplicity and transparency. Sun-Maid's iconography has been one of the most recognizable brand visuals for the last 100+ years. But today's consumer has changed, and now Sun-Maid is meeting evolved expectations through an updated logo and refreshed design across all products.
Already rolling out on shelf, Sun-Maid is introducing a modernized logo and packaging graphics to appeal to the brand's millennial audience, while keeping the nostalgia of the classic look intact. Carefully curated with the help of consumer feedback, the package makeover includes illuminated modifications to the sunrays and a refashioned image of the Sun-Maid girl. Consumer insights guided the brand to maintain existing design with minor updates to the sun. Overwhelmingly, today's shoppers know and love Sun-Maid as a recognizable, timeless and trusted brand. They expressed the importance of the brand preserving its identity and warm nostalgic feel while appealing to its millennial target.
Along with the design update, the brand also introduced new packaging graphics to highlight key product differentiation, functional product benefits and appetite appeal—all with a modernized font. Consumers will now see meaningful callouts, including "0g of added sugar" and "made with whole fruit," along with the influential Non-GMO Project verification on the front of the package.
"The redesign was a delicate balance between updating a package that hadn't been touched since the 1970s, and not disrupting the recognition and awareness we have with this loved brand," said Harry Overly, President and CEO of Sun-Maid. "The beloved Sun-Maid Girl and logo debuted over a century ago and gives the brand the trusted and timeless identity it enjoys today. The reintroduction maintains our icon and adds fresh aesthetics and important information about our better-for-you snacks to our package, which today's shopper demands."
Updated packaging Sun-Maid snacks is on shelf now, with the rollout for top SKUs expected to be complete by Easter. Products with the refreshed design will continue to roll out nationally through 2020.
About Sun-Maid Growers of California
Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid snacks have grown up with you. And while some things change, our ingredients haven't—they're real, minimally processed and consistently good. The timeless and trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile, Sun-Maid fills each day with moments of sunshine, one little red box at a time. For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com.