COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McKee Foods just made an announcement that is likely to generate excitement in both the human and panda communities. In fact, some believe it will cause pure "Panda-monium." Today, Sunbelt Bakery® launched Sunbelt Bakery Panda Granola Bars.
"We're thrilled to add this new flavor to our product offering," said Tara Wiese, Sunbelt Bakery brand manager. "Sunbelt Bakery is all about bringing new ideas, unexpected flavors and more tasty FUN at an affordable price to the granola category. What's more fun than pandas?!"
Featuring a group of playful pandas (is there any other kind of panda?) on a bright blue and green box, this new flavor combines the bakery-fresh taste of a Sunbelt Bakery chewy granola bar with delicious white and chocolate chips. Like all of Sunbelt Bakery's granola bars, they're made with whole grains, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no preservatives.
Wiese added, "That's why Sunbelt Bakery Panda Granola Bars are more than a just a fun treat. They're a convenient snack you can feel good about sharing with your family, any time of day. The individual wraps have a cute little panda face on them, sure to bring a smile to your family as they grab a bar out of the pantry, lunchbox or backpack."
Sunbelt Bakery Panda Granola Bars are available for consumers to purchase at various retailers nationwide and come in a Family Pack box of eight bars with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.79.
Wiese encouraged, "Since this flavor is only available for a limited time, you'll want to be sure to stock up before Panda-monium sets in!"
ABOUT THE SUNBELT BAKERY BRAND
McKee Foods, a family-owned company based in Collegedale, Tenn., introduced the Sunbelt Bakery brand in 1982. The Sunbelt Bakery brand includes snack products, including chewy granola bars and soft-baked bars. To learn more about Sunbelt Bakery® snacks, visit sunbeltbakery.com or follow Sunbelt Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION
McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.5 billion, is a privately-held company based in Collegedale, Tenn. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs more than 6,400 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.
# # #
Media Contact
Mike Gloekler, Corporate Communications & PR Manager, Mckee Foods / Sunbelt Bakery, +1 800-251-6346 Ext: 22440, Mike.Gloekler@mckee.com
Vince Butler, The Johnson Group, 423-290-1470
SOURCE Mckee Foods / Sunbelt Bakery