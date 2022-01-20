ARVADA, Colo., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of pumps and compressors, today announced that it will showcase its SundWASH high pressure wash-down systems for food & beverage applications at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). Sundyne is exhibiting in booth Number C13469 at the event, which takes place January 25-27, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
SundWASH high-pressure wash-down packages are complete pre-engineered systems that include all of the pressure, temperature and flow devices needed to deliver an optimized volume of water on demand for cleaning & sanitation, odor control, dust suppression, deboning, scale removal and other applications required by facilities that process chicken, beef & pork, seafood, beer and wine.
Operating wash-down systems at high pressures provides superior cleaning results in less time, using less water (in some cases, savings more than a hundred-thousand gallons each day). These savings deliver an ROI on SundWASH systems that can be quantified in just the first year of operation.
Water demands at food & beverage plants can change drastically during an 8 hour shift. Single pumps struggle to scale as needed – but SundWASH parallel pump systems can boost pressure as needed, enabling operators to get the job done with less water and fewer chemicals, which further increases savings. The SundWASH modular layout makes it easy to add wash-down packages in parallel to accommodate plant growth.
A "smart control" system regulates and maintains pump hydraulic performance, regardless of changing user demands. "The Smart-Bypass PCL ensures that minimal hydraulic resources are used to deliver the right amount of power at extremely high pressures while maximizing power savings," said Matt Moy, Product Line Manager at Sundyne.
SundWASH systems feature a small footprint that fits into almost any central utility room. The Sunflo pumps powering these systems use a cartridge assembly that can be easily swapped out in place, in a matter of minutes, without having to disconnect the pump from pipe connections. No additional alignments are necessary, which renders most repair times to less than 60 minutes.
SundWASH systems feature field-proven high-pressure impeller technology that is optimized to deliver high head. Each member of the Sunflo pump family is optimized to provide a range of flow rates (from 4 GPM to 550 GPM), and head (from 100 feet to 5,200 feet). Recent enhancements to Sunflo pumps include: new seal housings; a new labyrinth gearbox seal; splined impellers; new sleeves & O-rings; and improved bearings that improve performance and help the pumps resist upset conditions. Each of these enhancements help to ensure that high-pressure water is always available with continuous, stable flow.
To learn more about SundWASH systems, visit Sundyne at IPPE in Atlanta, in booth number C13469. Additional information is available online at: https://www.sundyne.com/products/sunflo-industrial-grade-pumps/sundwash/.
About Sundyne:
Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a global manufacturer of precision-engineered, highly reliable, safe and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in chemical, petrochemical, hydrocarbon, hydrogen, pharmaceutical, power generation and industrial applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors, safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors are also available in API, ANSI/ASME, ISO, and other industry compliant designs. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.
Contact:
Mike Dean
303-521-5713
Media Contact
Todd J Keefe, For Immediate Release Public Relations, 6172621968, todd@firpr.com
SOURCE Sundyne