Fresh, colorful model emphasizes carry-out, outdoor dining and expanded beverage selection
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunny Street Café, the Columbus-based breakfast and lunch restaurant chain known for its made-from-scratch classics, reported double-digit growth in 2021 – despite the pandemic – and is debuting an energetic new design that provides an even brighter spot for guests to dine, with enhancements to the concept's interior and exterior dining.
The reworked layout comes equipped with a designated to-go area featuring built-in shelving for organizing delivery and third-party pick up, allowing for less disruption to the dine-in experience. In addition, the service area now showcases the café's expanded beverage program, which includes mimosas, smoothies and cold brew coffees.
"In addition to the renewed aesthetics, we were very intentional about improving the efficiency of staff to manage service, considering the increased carry-out business, while continuing to provide an amazing dine-in experience for our guests," said Mike Stasko, Sunny Street Café's vice president of brand strategy.
The open, inviting foyer area includes decorative walls and floor tile, wooden accent walls and enriched brightness from pennant lighting and natural light. The updated concept also displays a fun exuberant mural and revised booth and furniture package.
Additionally, the exterior patio space has been updated, as guests continue to gravitate toward outdoor dining. Permanent awnings, as well as designated play activity areas with mixed seating, allows guests to experience the more functional outdoor space throughout all seasons.
"Throughout the process, we've sensitive to material costs and have provided multiple finish options that still maintain the integrity of the design," said Stasko. "Durability is also top-of-mind for us – we want to build a restaurant that has long-lasting appeal and looks great years down the road."
Sunny Street Café plans to roll out the new design later this year, both in new store builds as well as in remodel projects in Columbus, Ohio and Dallas-Fort Worth.
About Sunny Street Café
Founded in 2007, the Columbus-based family-run breakfast and lunch franchise offers comfort food and tasty concoctions to satisfy anyone's tastebuds. Named one of the fastest-growing restaurant franchises, Sunny Street Café has expansion plans that include more central Ohio units, as well as Texas, the Carolinas and the greater Chicago area. For more information about Sunny Street Café or to learn more about our franchise opportunities, visit SunnyStreetCafe.com.
